Global Children's Footwear Market 2020-2024 | Introduction of Smart Shoes to Boost Growth | Technavio

The children's footwear market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Consumers are increasingly preferring aesthetics of materials such as leather, textiles, and synthetics and are willing to pay a premium price. Children’s footwear products such as shoes, sandals, and boots that are launched under exclusive designer labels attract consumers across the world. Moreover, the increasing number of fashion shows, trade exhibitions, and trade fairs are encouraging manufacturers of designer footwear collections to design and launch new products. Thus, the launch of exclusive designer footwear made of high-quality materials will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of smart shoes will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Children’s Footwear Market: Introduction of Smart Shoes

The global children’s footwear market has witnessed an increase in the demand for smart shoes since its introduction five years ago. This is mainly attributed to factors such as the adoption of smart products and accessories among children, increasing participation in sports, growing concerns about fitness from an early age, and engagement in fitness and sports activities.

“Increase in demand for customized footwear and the decline in infant mortality rate are some of the other factors that have a significant impact on the growth of the children’s footwear market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Children’s Footwear Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the children’s footwear market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. The growth of the children’s footwear market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the growing awareness about the benefits of using children’s footwear and products, introduction of premium products, rising disposable income, rising birth rate, and growing urbanization in the region.

