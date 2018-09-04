Global Chipless RFID Market (2018-2023) is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 28.5% -- Manufacturing Advantages of Chipless RFIDs to Drive Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Chipless RFID Market - Segmented by Product Type (Tag, Reader,
Middleware), Application (Retail, Healthcare, Smart Cards, Aviation,
Supply Chain), and Region - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 - 2023)"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The chipless RFID market is expected to register a CAGR of 28.5% over
the forecast period (2018 - 2023).
Manufacturing Advantages of Chipless RFIDs to Drive the Market
Growth
As per the latest technology updates, chipless RFID tags have been
developed and offered at the affordability level of customers, which is
expected to result in higher growth. They are coupled with a simplified
manufacturing technology and decrease in the manufacturing time.
Moreover, chipless RFID tags are compatible with the existing
infrastructure, which saves the additional cost of installing new
systems. Manufacturers have reduced the price of chipless RFID tags.
This trend is resulting in high growth of the chipless RFID market.
Healthcare Sector to Contribute Significantly to the Market
Growth
The opportunities for RFID applications are high in the healthcare
sector. RFIDs can be used in machinery or equipment as they help in the
effective identification of a location and improve the use and
efficiency of expensive and unique machinery or equipment. RFID tags can
also be used on patients.
Currently, many hospitals use barcodes to create unique IDs. This helps
in maintaining a record of a patient's medical history. A startup,
IntelligentM, offers a smart bracelet or band that tracks hand hygiene
and records the frequency in which hospital healthcare workers wash
their hands. It is used to reduce hospital-induced infections. The smart
band gathers data and can be monitored by hospital heads.
Notable Market Development
Alien Technology and SensThys, an Internet of Things (IoT) and RF
antenna specialist launched a new highly networked RFID reader+antenna
solution that offered industry-leading RFID tag visibility. The
co-developed Alien Hydra and SensThys-SensArray solution enabled
companies to better track, manage, and secure their tagged inventory
while reducing their overall solution cost by as much as half of the
previous cost.
Companies Profiled
-
Alien Technology Corporation
-
BASF SE
-
Confidex Ltd.
-
Impinj Corporation
-
Inksure Technologies Inc.
-
Intermec Inc.
-
Kovio Inc.
-
Molex Inc.
-
Sato Vicinity
-
Zebra Technologies Corporation
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Approach and Methodology
3. Market Insights
4. Technology Snapshot
5. Global Chipless RFID Market - Segmentation
6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
7. Investment Analysis
8. Outlook of the Chipless RFID Market
