Global Chipless RFID Market (2018-2023) is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 28.5% -- Manufacturing Advantages of Chipless RFIDs to Drive Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Chipless RFID Market - Segmented by Product Type (Tag, Reader, Middleware), Application (Retail, Healthcare, Smart Cards, Aviation, Supply Chain), and Region - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chipless RFID market is expected to register a CAGR of 28.5% over the forecast period (2018 - 2023).

Manufacturing Advantages of Chipless RFIDs to Drive the Market Growth

As per the latest technology updates, chipless RFID tags have been developed and offered at the affordability level of customers, which is expected to result in higher growth. They are coupled with a simplified manufacturing technology and decrease in the manufacturing time.

Moreover, chipless RFID tags are compatible with the existing infrastructure, which saves the additional cost of installing new systems. Manufacturers have reduced the price of chipless RFID tags. This trend is resulting in high growth of the chipless RFID market.

Healthcare Sector to Contribute Significantly to the Market Growth

The opportunities for RFID applications are high in the healthcare sector. RFIDs can be used in machinery or equipment as they help in the effective identification of a location and improve the use and efficiency of expensive and unique machinery or equipment. RFID tags can also be used on patients.

Currently, many hospitals use barcodes to create unique IDs. This helps in maintaining a record of a patient's medical history. A startup, IntelligentM, offers a smart bracelet or band that tracks hand hygiene and records the frequency in which hospital healthcare workers wash their hands. It is used to reduce hospital-induced infections. The smart band gathers data and can be monitored by hospital heads.

Notable Market Development

Alien Technology and SensThys, an Internet of Things (IoT) and RF antenna specialist launched a new highly networked RFID reader+antenna solution that offered industry-leading RFID tag visibility. The co-developed Alien Hydra and SensThys-SensArray solution enabled companies to better track, manage, and secure their tagged inventory while reducing their overall solution cost by as much as half of the previous cost.

Companies Profiled

Alien Technology Corporation

BASF SE

Confidex Ltd.

Impinj Corporation

Inksure Technologies Inc.

Intermec Inc.

Kovio Inc.

Molex Inc.

Sato Vicinity

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Market Insights

4. Technology Snapshot

5. Global Chipless RFID Market - Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

7. Investment Analysis

8. Outlook of the Chipless RFID Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rd4b8k/global_chipless?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005485/en/