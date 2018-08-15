Global Chiral Chemicals Market 2018-2022: FDA has Approved the Use of Chiral Chemicals for the Production of Pharmaceutical Products such as Capsules, Drugs, and Tablets - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global chiral chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 9.78% during the
period 2018-2022.
Global Chiral Chemicals Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an
in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report
covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming
years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market.
One trend in the market is strategic initiatives by the major vendors.
The global chiral chemicals market is moderately fragmented with the
presence of numerous local as well as international vendors. The threat
of rivalry in this market is high owing to the constant measures and
strategic initiatives taken by the vendors to retain their market shares.
According to the report, one driver in the market is approval from the
FDA. The US FDA has approved the use of chiral chemicals for the
production of pharmaceutical products such as capsules, drugs, and
tablets. More than 80% of the drugs manufactured currently contain
chiral chemicals due to the approval by FDA as safe ingredients.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is
environmental issues related to the use of chiral pesticides. Chiral
pesticides are the frequently used agrochemical products worldwide to
increase the crop yield. The enantioselective environmental threats of
chiral pesticides hinder the market growth.
Key vendors
-
BASF
-
Daicel Corporation
-
Merck
-
Solvias
-
Toray Industries
Key Topics Covered:
01: Executive Summary
02: Scope Of The Report
03: Research Methodology
04: Market Landscape
05: Market Sizing
06: Five Forces Analysis
07: Market Segmentation By Application
08: Customer Landscape
09: Regional Landscape
10: Decision Framework
11: Drivers And Challenges
12: Market Trends
13: Vendor Landscape
14: Vendor Analysis
15: Appendix
