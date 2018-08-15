Global Chiral Chemicals Market 2018-2022: FDA has Approved the Use of Chiral Chemicals for the Production of Pharmaceutical Products such as Capsules, Drugs, and Tablets - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Chiral Chemicals Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chiral chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 9.78% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Chiral Chemicals Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is strategic initiatives by the major vendors. The global chiral chemicals market is moderately fragmented with the presence of numerous local as well as international vendors. The threat of rivalry in this market is high owing to the constant measures and strategic initiatives taken by the vendors to retain their market shares.

According to the report, one driver in the market is approval from the FDA. The US FDA has approved the use of chiral chemicals for the production of pharmaceutical products such as capsules, drugs, and tablets. More than 80% of the drugs manufactured currently contain chiral chemicals due to the approval by FDA as safe ingredients.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is environmental issues related to the use of chiral pesticides. Chiral pesticides are the frequently used agrochemical products worldwide to increase the crop yield. The enantioselective environmental threats of chiral pesticides hinder the market growth.

Key vendors

BASF

Daicel Corporation

Merck

Solvias

Toray Industries

Key Topics Covered:

01: Executive Summary

02: Scope Of The Report

03: Research Methodology

04: Market Landscape

05: Market Sizing

06: Five Forces Analysis

07: Market Segmentation By Application

08: Customer Landscape

09: Regional Landscape

10: Decision Framework

11: Drivers And Challenges

12: Market Trends

13: Vendor Landscape

14: Vendor Analysis

15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/frh9kp/global_chiral?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005263/en/