Global Chocolate Confectionery Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG and Nestlé | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global chocolate confectionery market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 19.97 billion, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 3% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 123-page report with TOC on “Chocolate Confectionery Market Analysis Report by Product (Chocolate bars, Box assortments and seasoned variants, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023”.

The market is driven by the rising demand for organic, functional, vegan, and gluten-free confectioneries. In addition, expansions and promotions by vendors through various strategies are anticipated to boost the growth of the chocolate confectionery market.

The growing health consciousness among consumers has resulted in a rise in the demand for organic, vegan, functional, and gluten-free products across the world. This is encouraging market players to introduce healthier and organic chocolate confectioneries made from raw materials. Also, the growing prevalence of lactose intolerance has prompted vendors to offer vegan and gluten-free chocolate confectioneries. These factors coupled with increasing number of product launches is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Chocolate Confectionery Companies:

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG owns and operates businesses across segments such as Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The company offers a wide range of chocolate confectioneries under the brands LINDOR, Ghirardelli, Russel Stover, Hofbauer, Kufferle, and Caffarel.

Mars, Incorporated and its Affiliates

Mars, Incorporated and its Affiliates owns and operates businesses across segments such as Mars Petcare, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Mars Food, Mars Drinks, and Mars Edge. The company offers a wide range of chocolate confectioneries under its well-known brands such as M&M’s, SNICKERS, TWIX, DOVE, GOODNESSKNOWS, and MALTESERS.

Mondelēz International

Mondelez International owns and operates businesses across segments such as Latin America, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and North America. The company offers a wide range of chocolate confectioneries under its popular brands such as Alpen Gold, Cadbury, Freia, Lacta, Marabou, Milka, and Toblerone.

Nestlé

Nestle owns and operates businesses across segments such as Zone EMENA, Zone AMS, Zone AOA, Nestle Waters, and other businesses. The company offers a wide range of chocolate confectioneries under brands such as KitKat, TOLL HOUSE, Milkybar, Garoto, Aero, and Orion.

The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company owns and operates businesses across segments comprising of North America, and International and other segments. The company offers a wide range of chocolate confectioneries under its popular brands comprising Hershey’s, KISSES, REESE’S, TWIZZLERS, and KitKat.

Chocolate Confectionery Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2023)

Chocolate bars

Boxed assortments and seasonal variants

Others

Chocolate Confectionery Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Global Industrial Chocolate Market – Global industrial chocolate market by application (confectionery, biscuits and bakery products, dairy and desserts, ice creams and frozen items, and cereals and other industrial chocolate applications), entity (integrated industrial chocolate and open industrial chocolate) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Compound Chocolate Market – Global compound chocolate market by product (milk, dark, and white compound chocolate) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

