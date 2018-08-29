Log in
Global Cholera Vaccines Market 2018-2022| Shanchol Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

08/29/2018

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global cholera vaccines market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The lack of proper sanitation and consumption of contaminated food is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005515/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cholera vaccines market from 2018 ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cholera vaccines market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Cholera Vaccines Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global cholera vaccines market into the following products:

  • Shanchol
  • DUKORAL
  • Vaxchora

In 2017, the Shanchol segment accounted for 49.67% of the global market and is projected to fall to 49.57% by 2022, exhibiting a slight decrease in market share.

Global cholera vaccines market: Top emerging trend

The increasing number of public-private initiative is an emerging trend in the market. Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the number of public-private partnerships in developing countries. Immunization programs by various governments are effectively backed by several global organizations such as the WHO and the UNICEF and NGOs such as GAVI, which was formerly called the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization. Energy, knowledge, and technical know-how are used in public-private initiatives. All these initiatives are expected to help drive the growth of the global cholera vaccines market and achieve immunization-related global goals.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Cholera Vaccines Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by product (Shanchol, DUKORAL, and Vaxchora)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (PaxVax, Sanofi, and Valneva)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
