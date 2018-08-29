Global Cholera Vaccines Market 2018-2022| Shanchol Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global cholera vaccines market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The lack of proper sanitation and consumption of contaminated food is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Cholera Vaccines Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global cholera vaccines market into the following products:

Shanchol

DUKORAL

Vaxchora

In 2017, the Shanchol segment accounted for 49.67% of the global market and is projected to fall to 49.57% by 2022, exhibiting a slight decrease in market share.

Global cholera vaccines market: Top emerging trend

The increasing number of public-private initiative is an emerging trend in the market. Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the number of public-private partnerships in developing countries. Immunization programs by various governments are effectively backed by several global organizations such as the WHO and the UNICEF and NGOs such as GAVI, which was formerly called the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization. Energy, knowledge, and technical know-how are used in public-private initiatives. All these initiatives are expected to help drive the growth of the global cholera vaccines market and achieve immunization-related global goals.

