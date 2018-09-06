Global Cigar Market 2018-2023 - Growing Popularity of Flavored Cigars to Support Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Cigar Market - Segmented by Type (Pipe, Sweet, Flavored, Natural Leaf,
Premium, Others), Pack Type (Foil pouch, Single, Others), Distribution
Channel, and Geography - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)"
The global cigar market is projected to grow at the rate of 8.1% during
the forecast period 2018-2023.
The cigar industry is majorly influenced by changing government
regulations related to tobacco products. For example, the FDA requires
premium cigar manufacturers and distributors to label their products
with mandatory warning statements similar to the wording already
required on cigarette & tobacco packaging; these warnings must also be
included in any advertisements and/or marketing for premium cigars.
Moreover, the new regulations also restrict retailers from giving away
free samples of premium cigars, as Mike's Cigars and many other
distributors have used this promotional strategy in past.
On other hand, in order to attract more customers, cigar manufacturers
are reducing the size of cigars to make it look like a cigarette and
doing innovation to introduce different flavors in cigar.
Notable Highlights
-
Growing Popularity of Flavored Cigars to Support Market Growth
-
Premium Cigars to Witness the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period
-
Stringent Regulations to Impact the Market Growth in Asia-Pacific
Key Developments in the Market
-
Swedish Match AB acquired House of Oliver Twist A/S., a smokeless
tobacco company, which is a privately held Danish smokeless tobacco
company, headquartered in Odense, Denmark.
-
Envi Cigar has launched two cigar products in US. Both lines are being
released in two sizes, a 6 x 50 toro priced at $10, and a 6 x 60 gordo
offered at $12. Instead of boxes or bundles, Daniels is releasing the
lines in a display chest that contains a total of 80, split evenly
between the blends and sizes.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Cigar Market Insights
3. Cigar Market Dynamics
4. Cigar Market Segmentation
5. Cigar Market Regional Analysis
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profiles
-
British American Tobacco
-
Imperial Brands
-
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
-
Altria Group Inc.
-
Habanos S.A.
-
Swisher International Inc.
-
Drew Estate LLC
-
Oettinger Davidoff AG.
-
Trendsettah USA Inc.
-
Swedish Match AB
-
Agio Cigars
-
Gurkha Cigar Group
