Global Cigar Market 2018-2023 - Growing Popularity of Flavored Cigars to Support Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/06/2018 | 03:36pm CEST

The "Global Cigar Market - Segmented by Type (Pipe, Sweet, Flavored, Natural Leaf, Premium, Others), Pack Type (Foil pouch, Single, Others), Distribution Channel, and Geography - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cigar market is projected to grow at the rate of 8.1% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The cigar industry is majorly influenced by changing government regulations related to tobacco products. For example, the FDA requires premium cigar manufacturers and distributors to label their products with mandatory warning statements similar to the wording already required on cigarette & tobacco packaging; these warnings must also be included in any advertisements and/or marketing for premium cigars.

Moreover, the new regulations also restrict retailers from giving away free samples of premium cigars, as Mike's Cigars and many other distributors have used this promotional strategy in past.

On other hand, in order to attract more customers, cigar manufacturers are reducing the size of cigars to make it look like a cigarette and doing innovation to introduce different flavors in cigar.

Notable Highlights
  • Growing Popularity of Flavored Cigars to Support Market Growth
  • Premium Cigars to Witness the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period
  • Stringent Regulations to Impact the Market Growth in Asia-Pacific

Key Developments in the Market

  • Swedish Match AB acquired House of Oliver Twist A/S., a smokeless tobacco company, which is a privately held Danish smokeless tobacco company, headquartered in Odense, Denmark.
  • Envi Cigar has launched two cigar products in US. Both lines are being released in two sizes, a 6 x 50 toro priced at $10, and a 6 x 60 gordo offered at $12. Instead of boxes or bundles, Daniels is releasing the lines in a display chest that contains a total of 80, split evenly between the blends and sizes.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Cigar Market Insights

3. Cigar Market Dynamics

4. Cigar Market Segmentation

5. Cigar Market Regional Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

  • British American Tobacco
  • Imperial Brands
  • Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
  • Altria Group Inc.
  • Habanos S.A.
  • Swisher International Inc.
  • Drew Estate LLC
  • Oettinger Davidoff AG.
  • Trendsettah USA Inc.
  • Swedish Match AB
  • Agio Cigars
  • Gurkha Cigar Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3z2wd2/global_cigar?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
