Global Classroom Wearables Technology Market 2018-2022| Wrist-worn Wearables Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global classroom wearables technology market is expected to accelerate
at a CAGR of more than 41% during the forecast period. The development
in the digital content is one of the key factors triggering the growth
of the market.
This research report titled ‘Global
Classroom Wearables Technology Market’ provides an
in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market
trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for
various market segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global classroom wearables
technology market into the following products:
-
Wrist-worn wearables
-
Headgear
In 2018, the wrist-worn wearables segment accounted for 53% of the
global market and is estimated to dominate the market due to the upsurge
in the adoption of wrist-worn wearables in modern classrooms for
tracking and monitoring daily activities.
Global classroom wearables technology market: Top emerging trend
The growing adoption of visual technologies such as AR and VR in modern
schools is one of the emerging trends contributing to the growth of the
global classroom wearables technology market. Schools with superior
infrastructure and continuously improving digital literacy are
incorporating advanced visual technologies to ensure higher learner
engagement levels. Wearables along with the integration of AR and VR
help in engaging learners by providing sensory learning and arousing
their curiosity and imagination.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Classroom Wearables Technology Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by product (wrist-worn wearables and headgear)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Apple, Alphabet, Garmin, Microsoft, Samsung
Electronics, and Sony Corporation)
