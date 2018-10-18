Global Classroom Wearables Technology Market 2018-2022| Wrist-worn Wearables Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global classroom wearables technology market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 41% during the forecast period. The development in the digital content is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005778/en/

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global classroom wearables technology market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 41% until 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Classroom Wearables Technology Market’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global classroom wearables technology market into the following products:

Wrist-worn wearables

Headgear

In 2018, the wrist-worn wearables segment accounted for 53% of the global market and is estimated to dominate the market due to the upsurge in the adoption of wrist-worn wearables in modern classrooms for tracking and monitoring daily activities.

Global classroom wearables technology market: Top emerging trend

The growing adoption of visual technologies such as AR and VR in modern schools is one of the emerging trends contributing to the growth of the global classroom wearables technology market. Schools with superior infrastructure and continuously improving digital literacy are incorporating advanced visual technologies to ensure higher learner engagement levels. Wearables along with the integration of AR and VR help in engaging learners by providing sensory learning and arousing their curiosity and imagination.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Classroom Wearables Technology Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (wrist-worn wearables and headgear)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Apple, Alphabet, Garmin, Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, and Sony Corporation)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005778/en/