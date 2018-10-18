Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Classroom Wearables Technology Market 2018-2022| Wrist-worn Wearables Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 07:19pm CEST

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global classroom wearables technology market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 41% during the forecast period. The development in the digital content is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005778/en/

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global classroom wearables techno ...

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global classroom wearables technology market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 41% until 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Classroom Wearables Technology Market provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global classroom wearables technology market into the following products:

  • Wrist-worn wearables
  • Headgear

In 2018, the wrist-worn wearables segment accounted for 53% of the global market and is estimated to dominate the market due to the upsurge in the adoption of wrist-worn wearables in modern classrooms for tracking and monitoring daily activities.

Global classroom wearables technology market: Top emerging trend

The growing adoption of visual technologies such as AR and VR in modern schools is one of the emerging trends contributing to the growth of the global classroom wearables technology market. Schools with superior infrastructure and continuously improving digital literacy are incorporating advanced visual technologies to ensure higher learner engagement levels. Wearables along with the integration of AR and VR help in engaging learners by providing sensory learning and arousing their curiosity and imagination.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Classroom Wearables Technology Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by product (wrist-worn wearables and headgear)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Apple, Alphabet, Garmin, Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, and Sony Corporation)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:03pMICHELIN : Financial information for the three months ended september 30, 2018
PU
08:03pCLEANER AIR NOW : Diesel Marine and Rail Repowers Deliver the Greatest, Fastest Air Quality Improvements for the Lowest Cost
GL
08:02pTicketCity is Revolutionizing Online Ticket Buying
GL
08:02pQURATE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Qurate Retail, Inc. To Contact The Firm
BU
08:01pONEDIGITAL HEALTH AND BENEFITS : Acquires Nashville Based Paradigm Group
BU
08:01pDeltek Announces the Finalists for Its 2018 MVP Awards
GL
08:01pSKANSKA : The operating income in the third quarter 2018 for Skanska Group is about SEK 0.5 billion (1.5), including write downs and impairment charges in the U.S. totaling SEK 1.3 billion
AQ
08:01pINSIGHT ENTERPRISES : Expands OneCall Support and Managed Services for Nutanix
AQ
08:01pDONEGAL GROUP INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08:01pCOBINHOOD : Cryptocurrency Exchange Launches Margin Trading
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TSMC third-quarter profit slips 0.9 percent amid trade war uncertainty
4BANCO DE SABADELL : Spain rules banks must pay certain taxes related to mortgages
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Philippines' San Miguel halves food unit's share sale to $920 million

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.