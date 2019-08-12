Global Clean-in-Place Market 2019-2023 | 16% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global clean-in-place (CIP) market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 16% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Cleanliness is an important aspect of any drug manufacturing facility as any contamination can lead to a significant loss in terms of recalls, factory closure, potential litigation, or damage to the reputation of the firm. Thus, vendors in the pharmaceutical industry are increasingly adopting CIP systems, which allow them to save labor cost and improve the efficiency of the cleaning process. Thus, the growing adoption of CIP systems in the pharmaceutical industry will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rapid automation of processing plants will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global clean-in-place market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Clean-in-place Market: Rapid Automation of Processing Plants

The advent of robotic automation has transformed the way products are developed in various industries, including food and beverage, and pharmaceutical, with real-time and automated monitoring. Thus, vendors in the CIP market are striving to create products that work effectively in sync with automated processes. They are also increasingly investing in R&D activities to bring improvements to the existing CIP systems. Thus, the rapid automation of processing plants is expected to create significant opportunities for vendors in the CIP market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the rapid automation of processing plants, other factors such as the advent of quality 4.0, and the food and drug safety regulations will have a significant impact on the growth of the clean-in-place market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Clean-in-place Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global clean-in-place market by product (reuse and single-use), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the clean-in-place market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. The growth of the clean-in-place market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as technological advances and the rising need to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in manufacturing facilities.

