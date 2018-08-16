Log in
Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Outlook to 2024: CAGR to Grow at 11.2% - Fuelled by Technological Advancements in Software Integration Facilities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/16/2018 | 04:29pm CEST

The "Clinical Decision Support System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global clinical decision support system market to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The major factor such as technological advancement in software integration facilities with other electronic medical record system is expected to fuelling the clinical decision support system market.

In addition, growing the primary healthcare support across the world, growing need of integrated healthcare IT system and rising government funding for the healthcare IT system are also the driving the growth of global clinical decision support market.

Emergences of cloud computing and substantial growth in the number of hospital and healthcare facilities adopting several forms of the clinical decision support system in recent time are some of the factor that provide significant growth opportunities for clinical decision support system market in near future.

Moreover, the increasing government initiative, to reform the healthcare sector may boost the opportunities for the market in upcoming years.

However, Lack of Interoperability, High maintenance and service expenses hinders the growth of the global clinical decision support market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Overview

4. Clinical Decision Support System Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Clinical Decision Support System Market by System

6. Global Clinical Decision Support System Market by Mode of Advice

7. Global Clinical Decision Support System Market by Application

8. Global Clinical Decision Support System Market by Delivery Model

9. Global Clinical Decision Support System Market by End-Use

10. Global Clinical Decision Support System Market by Region 2018-2024

11. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • First Databank Inc.
  • Truven Health Analytics
  • Cerner
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Optum Inc. (UnitedHealth Group)
  • GE Healthcare
  • Epic Systems Corporation Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6wvrqq/global_clinical?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
