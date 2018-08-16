Log in
Global Clinical Microbiology (Bloodstream, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, Periodontal, STD, UTI) Market Analysis & Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/16/2018 | 07:07pm CEST

The "Clinical Microbiology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Bloodstream, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, Periodontal, STD, UTI), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical microbiology market size is expected to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2025.

It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Clinical microbiology depends on technical and skilled workforce to process and interpret results of clinical specimens. Clinical staff have been complaining about poor Turnaround Time (TAT) of tests. However, with technological advancements, a number of laboratory instruments and equipment are being replaced with automated devices to minimize human error and dependency on skilled workforce.

In addition, automation has benefits such as reduced TAT and use of labor and lab space, thereby reducing overall cost associated with these tests. Manufacturers are focusing on introduction of automatic specimen processing, plate reading, and organism identification. GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, and Thermo Fisher are some of the key players offering automated systems in the diagnostics industry.

Rising cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) is also fueling demand for clinical microbiology for diagnosis and monitoring. As high-income countries are stepping up their pursuit of countering hospital-acquired infections, middle- and low-income countries are recognizing the threat. Introduction of automated systems and innovative designs is expected to intensify market competition and change market dynamics over the forecast period.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is particularly active in countries such as Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Algeria, and Senegal, where occurrence of HAIs ranged between 2.5% and 14.8%. This has led to increased demand for HAI diagnostics in these countries. Countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bhutan are also actively participating in HAI awareness programs. India and China are projected to be the main countries driving demand for HAI diagnostics instruments and tests in future.

The clinical microbiology market is presently dominated by a few key participants such as bioMerieux S.A.; Cepheid Inc.; Danaher Corporation; and Bruker Corporation.

Other prominent players operating in the market include Becton Dickinson & Company; Hologic Inc.; Roche Diagnostics; and Alere Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Clinical Microbiology Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Clinical Microbiology Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Clinical Microbiology Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Clinical Microbiology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Products and Application

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

  • bioMerieux S.A.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Bruker
  • Alere Inc.
  • Cepheid Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Hologic, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mkzqfc/global_clinical?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
