Global Clinical Microbiology (Bloodstream, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, Periodontal, STD, UTI) Market Analysis & Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Clinical
Microbiology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By
Application (Bloodstream, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, Periodontal,
STD, UTI), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global clinical microbiology market size is expected to reach USD
16.7 billion by 2025.
It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.
Clinical microbiology depends on technical and skilled workforce to
process and interpret results of clinical specimens. Clinical staff have
been complaining about poor Turnaround Time (TAT) of tests. However,
with technological advancements, a number of laboratory instruments and
equipment are being replaced with automated devices to minimize human
error and dependency on skilled workforce.
In addition, automation has benefits such as reduced TAT and use of
labor and lab space, thereby reducing overall cost associated with these
tests. Manufacturers are focusing on introduction of automatic specimen
processing, plate reading, and organism identification. GE Healthcare,
PerkinElmer, and Thermo Fisher are some of the key players offering
automated systems in the diagnostics industry.
Rising cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) is also fueling
demand for clinical microbiology for diagnosis and monitoring. As
high-income countries are stepping up their pursuit of countering
hospital-acquired infections, middle- and low-income countries are
recognizing the threat. Introduction of automated systems and innovative
designs is expected to intensify market competition and change market
dynamics over the forecast period.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is particularly active in countries
such as Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Algeria, and Senegal, where
occurrence of HAIs ranged between 2.5% and 14.8%. This has led to
increased demand for HAI diagnostics in these countries. Countries such
as India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bhutan are also actively
participating in HAI awareness programs. India and China are projected
to be the main countries driving demand for HAI diagnostics instruments
and tests in future.
The clinical microbiology market is presently dominated by a few key
participants such as bioMerieux S.A.; Cepheid Inc.; Danaher Corporation;
and Bruker Corporation.
Other prominent players operating in the market include Becton Dickinson
& Company; Hologic Inc.; Roche Diagnostics; and Alere Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Clinical Microbiology Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4 Clinical Microbiology Market: Product Estimates & Trend
Analysis
Chapter 5 Clinical Microbiology Market: Application Estimates & Trend
Analysis
Chapter 6 Clinical Microbiology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend
Analysis, by Products and Application
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
-
bioMerieux S.A.
-
Abbott Laboratories
-
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
-
Bruker
-
Alere Inc.
-
Cepheid Inc.
-
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
-
Becton, Dickinson and Company
-
Hologic, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mkzqfc/global_clinical?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005542/en/