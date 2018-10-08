Global Clinical Rollators Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global clinical rollators market to grow at a CAGR
of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their
latest market research report.
The online marketing and sales of clinical rollators is one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
clinical rollators market 2018-2022. Online marketing offers
cost-efficient products and time-efficient delivery. Vendors are using
online marketing to make their products accessible to people, which in
turn drives product sales. Online marketing strategies help vendors
minimize business set up, distribution, and operational costs.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global clinical rollators market is the growing number
of chronic conditions:
Global clinical rollators market: Growing
number of chronic conditions
With the increase in the incidence of orthopedic conditions and chronic
diseases, the demand for clinical rollators is rising. Sudden disease
outbreaks, medical emergencies, short-term disabilities, and the rise in
the number of surgeries are some of the factors driving the market.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Companies are focusing
on developing specialized products called bariatric clinical rollators
for obese people. Many companies are introducing new types of medical
rollators based on the height, weight, and age of individuals. They are
specially designing rollators to assist children with walking-related
problems by birth or those with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.”
Global clinical rollators market: Segmentation
analysis
The global clinical rollators market research report provides market
segmentation by product (4-wheeler rollators and 3-wheeler rollators)
and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth
analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the two major products 4-wheeler rollators and 3-wheeler rollators,
the 4-wheeler rollators segment held the largest market share in 2017,
contributing to over 65% of the market. This product segment will
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for 40% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The region is
expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
