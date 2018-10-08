Global Clinical Rollators Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global clinical rollators market to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The online marketing and sales of clinical rollators is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global clinical rollators market 2018-2022. Online marketing offers cost-efficient products and time-efficient delivery. Vendors are using online marketing to make their products accessible to people, which in turn drives product sales. Online marketing strategies help vendors minimize business set up, distribution, and operational costs.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global clinical rollators market is the growing number of chronic conditions:

Global clinical rollators market: Growing number of chronic conditions

With the increase in the incidence of orthopedic conditions and chronic diseases, the demand for clinical rollators is rising. Sudden disease outbreaks, medical emergencies, short-term disabilities, and the rise in the number of surgeries are some of the factors driving the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Companies are focusing on developing specialized products called bariatric clinical rollators for obese people. Many companies are introducing new types of medical rollators based on the height, weight, and age of individuals. They are specially designing rollators to assist children with walking-related problems by birth or those with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.”

Global clinical rollators market: Segmentation analysis

The global clinical rollators market research report provides market segmentation by product (4-wheeler rollators and 3-wheeler rollators) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products 4-wheeler rollators and 3-wheeler rollators, the 4-wheeler rollators segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 65% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for 40% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

