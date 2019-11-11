Global Clinical Study Sponsors and Clinical Research Organizations Gather for the “Era of Life Science Transformation” at Medidata NEXT NYC 2019

More than 1,000 industry leaders to share best practices and discuss the hottest topics on precision medicine and the digital transformation of life sciences

Medidata NEXT NYC, the premier conference on the digital transformation of life sciences, is set for November 12-13 at Spring Studios in New York City. Medidata NEXT NYC, the centerpiece of Medidata’s global conference series, will feature keynote addresses by healthcare industry visionaries, including:

Tarek Sherif and Glen de Vries, co-CEOs and founders, Medidata ® , part of Dassault Systèmes

Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes

Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD, author of The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer , winner of the 2011 Pulitzer Prize in general nonfiction. Mukherjee is an assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University and a cancer physician and researcher.

Dr. David Fajgenbaum, co-founder & Executive Director, Castleman Disease Collaborative Network (CDCN)

Breakout sessions will highlight best practice advances within each phase of the clinical development lifecycle, including study planning and execution, trial management, data analytics, patient engagement, risk-based monitoring, and launch readiness. Medidata customers and partners, including senior executives and experts from global study sponsors and clinical research organizations (CROs), will lead more than 80 percent of these sessions.

Medidata NEXT NYC will also host a one-day hackathon, Real Patients, Virtual Trials, to inspire innovation around patient-centric clinical trials. The hackathon will help spur innovators to create novel mobile applications, using the Medidata AppConnect software kit, to increase virtual participation and patient recruitment rates in clinical trials.

“Every aspect of developing new life sciences products is changing thanks to rapid advances in the digital world,” said Glen de Vries, co-CEO and co-founder, Medidata. “Medidata NEXT NYC is part of our commitment to bring life science companies together for the common mission of improving people’s lives by connecting the dots from research, development, and the real-world practice of medicine.”

About Medidata NEXT

Medidata NEXT is the largest annual event series of its kind, and attracts over 3,000 leaders in drug and device development, clinical operations, data management, biostatistics, and digital medicine innovation industries. These professionals gather for networking and learning across six Medidata NEXT conferences in Basel, London, New York, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo.

About Medidata

Medidata is The Operating System for Life Sciences™ and precision medicine. Medidata helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,400 customers and partners access Medidata’s intelligent platform for clinical, commercial, and real-world data insights to create hope for millions of patients. Headquartered in New York City, Medidata has 16 locations around the world and is part of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA). Discover more at www.medidata.com, and follow us @Medidata.

