Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Clinical Study Sponsors and Clinical Research Organizations Gather for the “Era of Life Science Transformation” at Medidata NEXT NYC 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 12:01pm EST

More than 1,000 industry leaders to share best practices and discuss the hottest topics on precision medicine and the digital transformation of life sciences

  • The two-day program features inspiring keynotes and more than 50 breakout sessions on the next generation of clinical research technologies and processes
  • Medidata and Dassault Systèmes executives to discuss the exciting opportunities resulting from Dassault Systèmes’ recent acquisition of Medidata
  • “Real Patients/Virtual Trials” Hackathon will energize development of new apps to support patient-centric clinical trials

Medidata NEXT NYC, the premier conference on the digital transformation of life sciences, is set for November 12-13 at Spring Studios in New York City. Medidata NEXT NYC, the centerpiece of Medidata’s global conference series, will feature keynote addresses by healthcare industry visionaries, including:

  • Tarek Sherif and Glen de Vries, co-CEOs and founders, Medidata®, part of Dassault Systèmes
  • Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes
  • Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD, author of The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer, winner of the 2011 Pulitzer Prize in general nonfiction. Mukherjee is an assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University and a cancer physician and researcher.
  • Dr. David Fajgenbaum, co-founder & Executive Director, Castleman Disease Collaborative Network (CDCN)

Breakout sessions will highlight best practice advances within each phase of the clinical development lifecycle, including study planning and execution, trial management, data analytics, patient engagement, risk-based monitoring, and launch readiness. Medidata customers and partners, including senior executives and experts from global study sponsors and clinical research organizations (CROs), will lead more than 80 percent of these sessions.

Medidata NEXT NYC will also host a one-day hackathon, Real Patients, Virtual Trials, to inspire innovation around patient-centric clinical trials. The hackathon will help spur innovators to create novel mobile applications, using the Medidata AppConnect software kit, to increase virtual participation and patient recruitment rates in clinical trials.

“Every aspect of developing new life sciences products is changing thanks to rapid advances in the digital world,” said Glen de Vries, co-CEO and co-founder, Medidata. “Medidata NEXT NYC is part of our commitment to bring life science companies together for the common mission of improving people’s lives by connecting the dots from research, development, and the real-world practice of medicine.”

About Medidata NEXT

Medidata NEXT is the largest annual event series of its kind, and attracts over 3,000 leaders in drug and device development, clinical operations, data management, biostatistics, and digital medicine innovation industries. These professionals gather for networking and learning across six Medidata NEXT conferences in Basel, London, New York, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo.

About Medidata

Medidata is The Operating System for Life Sciences™ and precision medicine. Medidata helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,400 customers and partners access Medidata’s intelligent platform for clinical, commercial, and real-world data insights to create hope for millions of patients. Headquartered in New York City, Medidata has 16 locations around the world and is part of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA). Discover more at www.medidata.com, and follow us @Medidata.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:40pMEDIA ALERT : CloudGenix and Palo Alto Networks to Showcase New Joint Solution for Secure SD-WAN at Ignite '19 Europe
GL
12:40pTAKKT AG : TAKKT re-organizes its Group and management structures
EQ
12:39pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces iRobot Corp. (IRBT) Again Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
12:38pINFOSEC : thanks military scholarship winners for their service
BU
12:36pAIRASIA BHD : Welcome to RedPoint
AQ
12:36pSM INVESTMENTS : #Gratitudeisthebestattitude
AQ
12:35pBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:35pANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING AMENDMENTS TO THE PRESS RELEASE TITLED &LDQUO;ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMMENCEMENT OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES OF UNIZO HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED (SECURITIES CODE : 3258)” due to Changes of Conditions of Tender Offer
BU
12:34pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
12:33pWest Palm Beach Product Liability Attorney Donald R. Fountain Recertified in Civil Trial Law by The Florida Bar
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer core profits rise 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Dollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
5Oil steadies as Cushing drawdown faces trade worries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group