Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Cloud Xchange : Announces Confirmation of Its Plan of Reorganization, Clearing the Way for Exit from Bankruptcy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 11:42pm EST

Company to emerge as a financially independent company, ready to pursue accelerated growth and development

Global Cloud Xchange (“GCX” or the “Company”) today announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has confirmed the Company’s Plan of Reorganization (the “Plan”), clearing the way for GCX to successfully complete its Chapter 11 financial restructuring.

Upon its emergence from Chapter 11 following regulatory approval, GCX will be an independent company backed by the strong ownership of its existing senior secured noteholders. The Company will have reduced its debt by $150 million and gained access to new working capital to further its strategic plan for the benefit of its employees, customers and business partners.

Additional information about GCX’s restructuring is available via the Company’s restructuring website, https://cases.primeclerk.com/gcx.

GCX is advised in its restructuring by Lazard, Paul Hastings LLP and FTI Consulting, Inc.

ABOUT GLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions customized for carriers, enterprises and new media companies. GCX owns one of the world’s largest private undersea cable system spanning more than 68,000 route kms which provides a robust Global Service Delivery Platform. With connections to 40 key business markets worldwide spanning Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East, GCX delivers leading edge next generation Enterprise solutions to more than 160 countries globally across its Cloud Delivery Network. www.globalcloudxchange.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50pSTOCKLAND : Appendix 3X (Ms K McKenzie)
PU
11:50pCARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
11:50pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 3/12/19 - $1.0099
PU
11:45pWOLLONGONG COAL : Pause in trading
PU
11:42pGLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE : Announces Confirmation of Its Plan of Reorganization, Clearing the Way for Exit from Bankruptcy
BU
11:40pTOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended november 30,2019
PU
11:39pSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most gain on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes; Philippines slips
RE
11:39pNew Zealand Regulator Recommends Market Changes to Cut Gasoline Prices
DJ
11:34pAsian shares gain as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
RE
11:33pARDELYX : Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
2Asian shares gain as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
3Oil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings
4Britain, EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China video streamer iQiyi sees price hikes at home, gold abroad

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group