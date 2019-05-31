Log in
Global Coal Gasification Market 2019-2023| 24% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

05/31/2019 | 09:30am EDT

The global coal gasification market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 24% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005213/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global coal gasification market from 201 ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global coal gasification market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global coal gasification market is the economic benefit of coal gasification. Gasification harnesses the full energy potential of the feedstock while reducing the costs associated with disposal and environmental impact. In addition, underground coal gasification can further be used for converting coal into useful gases without mining. Furthermore, underground coal gasification also eliminates several activities associated with underground coal mining including coal washing, coal stockpiling, and waste disposal including ash handling and disposal. Thus, underground coal gasification is an effective and environment-friendly technique to lower the operating costs associated with the use of coal. This will contribute to the growing popularity of coal gasification across both emerging and advanced economies.

As per Technavio, the rise in adoption of clean energy technologies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global coal gasification market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global coal gasification market: Rise in adoption of clean energy technologies

There has been a continuous rise in the amount of CO2 emissions due to the growing economic activities in recent years. Coal-fired power plants accounted for the highest share of the global carbon emissions. This has led to several initiatives by governments across the globe to promote the adoption of clean energy sources including coal gasification and other clean coal technologies. This has further resulted in organizations working towards the reduction of environmental pollution across the globe. One such resultant development has been the decarbonization of the transportation sector. Such initiatives will further boost the coal gasification market growth during the forecast period.

“The rising need for the decarbonization of the transportation and chemicals sector will spur the adoption of coal gasification during the forecast period. Coal gasification offers an efficient way of producing clean-burning hydrogen for cars and power-generating fuel cells. Therefore, the rising need for clean fuels and the environmental benefits of using coal gasification will boost the overall market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global coal gasification market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global coal gasification market by application (chemicals, fuels, and power) and geographic regions (APAC, EMEA, and Americas).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the rising demand for energy, the presence of significant coal reserves, and increasing demand for clean energy technologies. These factors will further contribute to the coal gasification market growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
