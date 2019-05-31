Global Coal Gasification Market 2019-2023| 24% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global coal gasification market is expected to post a CAGR of close
to 24% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the global coal gasification market
is the economic benefit of coal gasification. Gasification harnesses the
full energy potential of the feedstock while reducing the costs
associated with disposal and environmental impact. In addition,
underground coal gasification can further be used for converting coal
into useful gases without mining. Furthermore, underground coal
gasification also eliminates several activities associated with
underground coal mining including coal washing, coal stockpiling, and
waste disposal including ash handling and disposal. Thus, underground
coal gasification is an effective and environment-friendly technique to
lower the operating costs associated with the use of coal. This will
contribute to the growing popularity of coal gasification across both
emerging and advanced economies.
As per Technavio, the rise in adoption of clean energy technologies will
have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
coal gasification market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global coal gasification market: Rise in
adoption of clean energy technologies
There has been a continuous rise in the amount of CO2 emissions
due to the growing economic activities in recent years. Coal-fired power
plants accounted for the highest share of the global carbon emissions.
This has led to several initiatives by governments across the globe to
promote the adoption of clean energy sources including coal gasification
and other clean coal technologies. This has further resulted in
organizations working towards the reduction of environmental pollution
across the globe. One such resultant development has been the
decarbonization of the transportation sector. Such initiatives will
further boost the coal gasification market growth during the forecast
period.
“The rising need for the decarbonization of the transportation and
chemicals sector will spur the adoption of coal gasification during the
forecast period. Coal gasification offers an efficient way of producing
clean-burning hydrogen for cars and power-generating fuel cells.
Therefore, the rising need for clean fuels and the environmental
benefits of using coal gasification will boost the overall market growth
during the forecast period,” says a senior research analyst at
Technavio.
Global coal gasification market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global coal gasification market
by application (chemicals, fuels, and power) and geographic regions
(APAC, EMEA, and Americas).
APAC led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas
respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to several
factors such as the rising demand for energy, the presence of
significant coal reserves, and increasing demand for clean energy
technologies. These factors will further contribute to the coal
gasification market growth during the forecast period.
