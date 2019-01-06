Global Coal Tar Market 2019-2023| Key Insights| Technavio

The global coal tar market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005076/en/

Technavio predicts the global coal tar market to post a CAGR of nearly 2% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the use of coal tar pitch in aluminum smelting. Coal tar pitch is a thick, viscous, black residue that remains after coal tar distillation. Coal tar pitch is used in many applications, such as in paving roads, as a base for paint and coatings, and as a binder in asphalt products. Coal tar pitch consists of various chemical compounds, including carcinogens such as benzene. Coal tar pitch proves to be a significant material used in the production of steel and in the production process of aluminum. In the production of graphite electrodes that are used in electric arc furnaces in steel plants and in carbon anodes utilized in aluminum smelters, coal tar pitch is used as a binding agent.

This market research report on the global coal tar market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the application of coal tar in roofing as one of the key emerging trends in the global coal tar market:

Global coal tar market: Application of coal tar in roofing

At present, several alternative roofing solutions to coal tar are being developed. However, coal tar is still favored owing to its durability. Coal tar has a molecular structure that provides natural resistance to ultraviolet (UV) rays, water, and chemicals, which are major elements that may have an adverse impact on the roofing in buildings. Only coal tar is the roofing product which can offer the same cold flow/self-healing property.

“Coal tar has cold flow at normal rooftop temperatures even though its roofing pitch appears solid. The rate of flow is directly proportional to the temperature. The ability to flow allows the membrane to continuously adjust to sealing minor fractures, changing conditions, and abrasions that could otherwise quicken the membrane's aging process. Roofs require low maintenance requirements owing to coal tar's self-healing properties and its resistance to harmful elements,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on energy storage.

Global coal tar market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global coal tar market by application (coal tar processing and carbon black) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The coal tar processing segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for 74% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 83%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005076/en/