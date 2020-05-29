Global Coke Market 2020-2024 | Demand For Zinc to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the coke market and it is poised to grow by USD 23.12 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ArcelorMittal SA, China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Drummond Co. Inc., JSW Steel Ltd., Mechel PAO, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., OKK Koksovny AS, Shanxi Lubao Coking Group Co. Ltd., SunCoke Energy Inc., and United States Steel Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for zinc has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Coke Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Coke Market is segmented as below:

■ End-user

■ Iron and Steel Industry

■ Others

■ Geographic Landscape

■ APAC

■ EMEA

■ The Americas

Coke Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coke market report covers the following areas:

■ Coke Market size

■ Coke Market trends

■ Coke Market industry analysis

This study identifies advances in the mining industry as one of the prime reasons driving the coke market growth during the next few years.

Coke Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the coke market, including some of the vendors such as ArcelorMittal SA, China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Drummond Co. Inc., JSW Steel Ltd., Mechel PAO, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., OKK Koksovny AS, Shanxi Lubao Coking Group Co. Ltd., SunCoke Energy Inc., and United States Steel Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coke market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Coke Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist coke market growth during the next five years

■ Estimation of the coke market size and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the coke market

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coke market vendors

