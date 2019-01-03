Global Cold Brew Coffee Market 2018-2022 | 27% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global cold brew coffee market is expected to post a CAGR of over
27% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising number of
new product launches. Over the past decade, the increasing number of new
and innovative products launches have invigorated the global cold brew
coffee-based products in various countries is attributable to the
product innovation in the global cold brew coffee market where vendors
are frequently launching new and innovative products to attract
customers. For instance, the La Colombe Torrefaction company launched
its new cold brew coffee product in the US market. Therefore, with such
initiations, the market for cold brew coffee is expected to register a
positive outlook during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global
cold brew coffee market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the rising number of mergers and
acquisitions as one of the key emerging trends in the global cold brew
coffee market:
Global cold brew coffee market: Rising number
of mergers and acquisitions
Since 2014 many large vendors in the global cold brew coffee market have
engaged in mergers and acquisitions (LI &A) to take over several small
pure-play vendors and enter the emerging RTD coffee and cold brew coffee
market and increase their market share and presence. During the forecast
period, many large vendors are expected to acquire small and regional
suppliers. For instance, Nestle acquired the emerging US-based pure play
cold brew coffee vendor to increase its market share in the rapidly
growing cold brew coffee market in the US.
“Apart from an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, some
other factors boosting the growth of the market are proliferation of
organized retailing outlets worldwide, health-promoting benefits of cold
brew coffee, and increasing demand for organic and private labels,” says
a senior analyst.
Global cold brew coffee market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global cold brew coffee market
by product (Arabica-based cold brew coffee, Robusta-based cold brew
coffee, Liberica-based cold brew coffee) and geographical regions (APAC,
EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 63% of
the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the
forecast period, the Americas is expected to continue dominating the
global market and register the highest incremental growth.
