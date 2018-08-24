Global Collagen Peptide & Gelatin Market (2018-2025) by Product Type, Source, Application and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Collagen
Peptide and Gelatin Market by Product Type, Source, Application - Global
Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2012-2025" report
The global collagen peptide and gelatin market size was valued at
$3,727.34 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $6,729 million by
2025, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025.
The collagen peptide and gelatin market growth is attributed to growing
awareness of consumers towards the health benefits associated with the
product coupled with rise in disposable income, alteration in lifestyle,
and high adaptation of healthy diet.
Moreover, development of the food & beverage industry furthers augments
the growth of the market. However, stringent food regulations, social
and religious food norms, and increased awareness towards animal
conservation are anticipated to restrict the market growth.
Profiles for:
Key Players
-
Collagen Solutions PLC
-
Darling Ingredients Inc.
-
Ewald-Gelatine GmbH
-
Gelita AG
-
Gelnex
-
Holista Colltech Limited
-
Lapi Group SpA
-
Tessenderlo Group
-
Trobas Gelatine B.V.
-
Weishardt Group
Other Players
-
Nitta Gelatin Inc.
-
Italgelatine S.p.A.
-
Reinert Gruppe Ingredients GmbH
-
Junc Gelatines S.L.
-
Advanced BioMatrix Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market, by Product Type
Chapter 5: Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market, by Source
Chapter 6: Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market, by Application
Chapter 7: Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market, by Region
Chapter 8: Company Profiles
