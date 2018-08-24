Log in
Global Collagen Peptide & Gelatin Market (2018-2025) by Product Type, Source, Application and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/24/2018 | 08:35am EDT

The "Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market by Product Type, Source, Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2012-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global collagen peptide and gelatin market size was valued at $3,727.34 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $6,729 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The collagen peptide and gelatin market growth is attributed to growing awareness of consumers towards the health benefits associated with the product coupled with rise in disposable income, alteration in lifestyle, and high adaptation of healthy diet.

Moreover, development of the food & beverage industry furthers augments the growth of the market. However, stringent food regulations, social and religious food norms, and increased awareness towards animal conservation are anticipated to restrict the market growth.

Profiles for:

Key Players

  • Collagen Solutions PLC
  • Darling Ingredients Inc.
  • Ewald-Gelatine GmbH
  • Gelita AG
  • Gelnex
  • Holista Colltech Limited
  • Lapi Group SpA
  • Tessenderlo Group
  • Trobas Gelatine B.V.
  • Weishardt Group

Other Players

  • Nitta Gelatin Inc.
  • Italgelatine S.p.A.
  • Reinert Gruppe Ingredients GmbH
  • Junc Gelatines S.L.
  • Advanced BioMatrix Inc.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market, by Product Type

Chapter 5: Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market, by Source

Chapter 6: Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market, by Application

Chapter 7: Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market, by Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n5cf9g/global_collagen?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
