Global Colonoscopy Device Market Forecast to 2024 - CAGR is Predicted to Grow at 5.25% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Colonoscopy
Device Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and
Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global colonoscopy device market to grow with a
CAGR of 5.25% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
Rise in disease and death from chronic diseases such as rectal cancer,
colon cancer, and GI bleeding-related disorders has increased frequency
of diagnostic screening procedures of intestinal diseases. Thus
increasing incidences of intestinal disorders such as colon cancer, GI
hemorrhage, ulceration, and polyps worldwide is likely to boost the
growth of the market.
Moreover, the increasing awareness of the effects of colon disorders
among the people is expected to fuel the growth of the colonoscopy
devices market worldwide in the coming years. On the other hand, risks
associated with procedure and a lack of skilled professionals is likely
to hamper the growth of the market.
Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market
for colonoscopy device. Rising incidences of colorectal cancer and other
colon related diseases is the major factor for the growth of this market
in the North America. Furthermore, the growing adoption of colposcopies
in emerging countries such as China and India is likely to fuel the
growth in Asia-Pacific region.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Colonoscopy Device Market Overview
4. Global Colonoscopy Device Market by Component
5. Global Colonoscopy Device Market by End-user
6. Global Colonoscopy Device Market by Region 2018-2024
7. Companies Covered
-
Fujifilm Holdings
-
Karl Storz
-
Olympus
-
Endomed Systems
-
NA-MED
-
Boston Scientific
-
Avantis Medical Systems
-
HOYA Group
-
Getinge Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2nvqtf/global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005357/en/