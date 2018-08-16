Log in
Global Colonoscopy Device Market Forecast to 2024 - CAGR is Predicted to Grow at 5.25% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/16/2018 | 02:56pm CEST

The "Colonoscopy Device Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global colonoscopy device market to grow with a CAGR of 5.25% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Rise in disease and death from chronic diseases such as rectal cancer, colon cancer, and GI bleeding-related disorders has increased frequency of diagnostic screening procedures of intestinal diseases. Thus increasing incidences of intestinal disorders such as colon cancer, GI hemorrhage, ulceration, and polyps worldwide is likely to boost the growth of the market.

Moreover, the increasing awareness of the effects of colon disorders among the people is expected to fuel the growth of the colonoscopy devices market worldwide in the coming years. On the other hand, risks associated with procedure and a lack of skilled professionals is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for colonoscopy device. Rising incidences of colorectal cancer and other colon related diseases is the major factor for the growth of this market in the North America. Furthermore, the growing adoption of colposcopies in emerging countries such as China and India is likely to fuel the growth in Asia-Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Colonoscopy Device Market Overview

4. Global Colonoscopy Device Market by Component

5. Global Colonoscopy Device Market by End-user

6. Global Colonoscopy Device Market by Region 2018-2024

7. Companies Covered

  • Fujifilm Holdings
  • Karl Storz
  • Olympus
  • Endomed Systems
  • NA-MED
  • Boston Scientific
  • Avantis Medical Systems
  • HOYA Group
  • Getinge Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2nvqtf/global?w=4


