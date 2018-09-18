Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market 2018-2022| Adoption of 3D Printing Systems for Engine Components to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market is expected to
post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2018-2022, according
to the latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005727/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the advancements in
engine technologies. Since the advent of commercial aviation, airlines
have been engrossed in employing operational engines with increased fuel
efficiency and reduced overall operational costs. Thus, the selection of
advanced materials with increased durability is preferred to ensure
performance without compromising on the service life aspect of aircraft
engines. The current generation of engines are digitally controlled, and
the power output is controlled using sensors at different levels of
flight. Sensors are located at various key locations, and
multi-dimensional factors such as temperature, pressure, vibration, and
oil debris are captured in real time.
This market research report on the global
commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market 2018-2022 also
provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the
market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an
emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly
impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the adoption of 3D printing systems
for engine components as one of the key emerging trends in the global
commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market:
Global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine
market: Adoption of 3D printing systems for engine components
The process of 3D printing involves the synthesis of successive layers
of materials to manufacture small-and micro-sized components as per the
specifications provided in their associated computer-aided design (CAD)
file through an electron beam or laser. This advanced printing method
ensures a reduction in manufacturing time and associative material
wastage while permitting quick design alterations of the internal
features of the product components.
“In the aviation sector, manufacturers are highly dependent on 3D
printing to alleviate supply chain constraints, limit warehouse space,
and reduce wasted materials from traditional manufacturing processes.
Rapid production of aircraft parts as per market demand will help in
saving enormous amounts of space and money. Most aero-engine
manufacturers have started using the 3D printing technology to fabricate
critical and complex components such as fuel nozzles,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace components.
Global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine
market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global commercial aircraft gas
turbine engine market by technology (turbofan and turboprop) and
geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The turbofan segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting
for nearly 92% of the market. This technology segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 42%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase
in its market share by nearly 5%.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005727/en/