Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market 2018-2022| Adoption of 3D Printing Systems for Engine Components to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the advancements in engine technologies. Since the advent of commercial aviation, airlines have been engrossed in employing operational engines with increased fuel efficiency and reduced overall operational costs. Thus, the selection of advanced materials with increased durability is preferred to ensure performance without compromising on the service life aspect of aircraft engines. The current generation of engines are digitally controlled, and the power output is controlled using sensors at different levels of flight. Sensors are located at various key locations, and multi-dimensional factors such as temperature, pressure, vibration, and oil debris are captured in real time.

This market research report on the global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the adoption of 3D printing systems for engine components as one of the key emerging trends in the global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market:

Global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market: Adoption of 3D printing systems for engine components

The process of 3D printing involves the synthesis of successive layers of materials to manufacture small-and micro-sized components as per the specifications provided in their associated computer-aided design (CAD) file through an electron beam or laser. This advanced printing method ensures a reduction in manufacturing time and associative material wastage while permitting quick design alterations of the internal features of the product components.

“In the aviation sector, manufacturers are highly dependent on 3D printing to alleviate supply chain constraints, limit warehouse space, and reduce wasted materials from traditional manufacturing processes. Rapid production of aircraft parts as per market demand will help in saving enormous amounts of space and money. Most aero-engine manufacturers have started using the 3D printing technology to fabricate critical and complex components such as fuel nozzles,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace components.

Global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market by technology (turbofan and turboprop) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The turbofan segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 92% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 42%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share by nearly 5%.

