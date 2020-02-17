Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Adient Plc and Airbus SE | Technavio

The commercial aircraft seating market is poised to grow by USD 4.67 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Analysis Report by Cabin Class (economy class, business class, premium economy class and first class), Aircraft Type (narrowbody, widebody and regional aircraft), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing demand for luxury air travel. In addition, the use of composites and advanced materials in the design and construction of aircraft seats is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial aircraft seating market.

Growing financial affluence among consumers is prompting them to spend more on unique experiences rather than accumulating material goods. The new era of luxury travel requires companies to constantly monitor and adapt to consumer expectations, which steadily change with circumstances along the journey. Thus, aircraft interior designers are focusing on integrating modern systems and luxurious seats into the business-class and first-class segments of modern aircraft. Thus, the growing demand for luxury air travel is expected to increase the demand for luxurious aircraft seats during the forecast period.

Major Five Commercial Aircraft Seating market Companies:

Adient Plc

Adient Plc generate its revenue by designing, manufacturing, and marketing a full range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company offers ergonomic and durable seats for commercial vehicles.

Airbus SE

Airbus SE has its business operations under three segments, such as Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company offers a wide range of seats for the first class, premium business class, and business class segments of several airlines. The company also offers seats for the pilots of military aircraft, commercial aircraft, business aircraft, and helicopters.

Autoflug GmbH

Autoflug GmbH operates its business through two major segments, such as cabin solutions, and vehicle solutions. The company’s key offerings include AUTOFLUG airSEAT, which is a modular safety seat for crew and passengers in transport aircraft and helicopters.

Aviointeriors Spa

Aviointeriors Spa has its business operations under various segments, such as crew rest, economy class, and premium economy. The company’s key offerings in the commercial aircraft seating market include Columbus Four and CARAVAGGIO.

Geven Spa

Geven Spa operates its business through two major segments, such as seats, and interiors. The company offers a wide range of seats for economy class in an aircraft.

Commercial Aircraft Seating Cabin Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Economy class

Business class

Premium economy class

First class

Commercial Aircraft Seating Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Narrowbody

Widebody

Regional aircraft

Commercial Aircraft Seating Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

