Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Adient Plc and Airbus SE | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 01:31pm EST

The commercial aircraft seating market is poised to grow by USD 4.67 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005282/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global commercial aircraft seating market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global commercial aircraft seating market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Analysis Report by Cabin Class (economy class, business class, premium economy class and first class), Aircraft Type (narrowbody, widebody and regional aircraft), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/aircraft-seating-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing demand for luxury air travel. In addition, the use of composites and advanced materials in the design and construction of aircraft seats is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial aircraft seating market.

Growing financial affluence among consumers is prompting them to spend more on unique experiences rather than accumulating material goods. The new era of luxury travel requires companies to constantly monitor and adapt to consumer expectations, which steadily change with circumstances along the journey. Thus, aircraft interior designers are focusing on integrating modern systems and luxurious seats into the business-class and first-class segments of modern aircraft. Thus, the growing demand for luxury air travel is expected to increase the demand for luxurious aircraft seats during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Commercial Aircraft Seating market Companies:

Adient Plc

Adient Plc generate its revenue by designing, manufacturing, and marketing a full range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company offers ergonomic and durable seats for commercial vehicles.

Airbus SE

Airbus SE has its business operations under three segments, such as Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company offers a wide range of seats for the first class, premium business class, and business class segments of several airlines. The company also offers seats for the pilots of military aircraft, commercial aircraft, business aircraft, and helicopters.

Autoflug GmbH

Autoflug GmbH operates its business through two major segments, such as cabin solutions, and vehicle solutions. The company’s key offerings include AUTOFLUG airSEAT, which is a modular safety seat for crew and passengers in transport aircraft and helicopters.

Aviointeriors Spa

Aviointeriors Spa has its business operations under various segments, such as crew rest, economy class, and premium economy. The company’s key offerings in the commercial aircraft seating market include Columbus Four and CARAVAGGIO.

Geven Spa

Geven Spa operates its business through two major segments, such as seats, and interiors. The company offers a wide range of seats for economy class in an aircraft.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Commercial Aircraft Seating Cabin Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Economy class
  • Business class
  • Premium economy class
  • First class

Commercial Aircraft Seating Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Narrowbody
  • Widebody
  • Regional aircraft

Commercial Aircraft Seating Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:42pESPRINET S P A : Aggiornamento sullo stato di attuazione del piano di acquisto azioni proprie
PU
01:42pDairy Farmers of America Proposes $425 Million Deal for Dean Foods Assets -- Update
DJ
01:39pFRENCH GOVERNMENT TO ENSURE ALSTOM-BOMBARDIER DEAL CREATES VALUE : minister
RE
01:37pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Final Announcement Released
PU
01:33pFOREIGN MINISTER REINSALU : the European Union sent a strong signal on finding a solution in Libya
PU
01:33pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : End of Day
PU
01:31pMOORE KUEHN, PLLC : Encourages Investors of SPR, TCNNF, and GRUB to Contact Law Firm
PR
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pGlobal Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Adient Plc and Airbus SE | Technavio
BU
01:28pDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse posts 52% rise in fourth quarter net profit
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Denies Legal Proceedings Against FT Have Been Suspended
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
3GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : GM shuts Australia, NZ operations; sells Thai plant to Great Wall
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Transcript
5Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group