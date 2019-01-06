Global Commercial Aircraft Wheels Market 2019-2023| Greater Application Of 3D Manufacturing Techniques to Drive Growth| Technavio

The global commercial aircraft wheels market is expected to post a CAGR
of nearly 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for
commercial aircraft across the globe. The global commercial aviation
industry is growing along with the increasing air traffic at both
international and domestic levels. Emerging economies in APAC are
driving the growth of the commercial aviation market. The need for more
narrow-body aircraft is constantly rising owing to the surging in
domestic and international air travel in APAC. This is a positive trend
for the commercial aircraft wheels market.
This market research report on the global
commercial aircraft wheels market 2019-2023 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the greater application of 3D
manufacturing techniques as one of the key emerging trends in the global
commercial aircraft wheels market:
Global commercial aircraft wheels market:
Greater application of 3D manufacturing techniques
3D printing or additive manufacturing is a process of developing a 3D
object by adding successive layers of materials with the support of
computerized control technology. This process allows manufacturers to
easily produce smaller and complex components. The implementation of 3D
printing in the aerospace industry can allow reductions in manufacturing
time, wastage of materials, and overall associated costs. Therefore, 3D
printing is expected to offer long-term sustainability along with
enhancing the overall performance of an aircraft component.
“The materials used in aircraft depend mainly on their physical
properties. For example, given its strength, steel is widely used for
landing gears. However, turning steel into parts becomes time-consuming
as well as labor-intensive. Hence, alternative solutions like additive
manufacturing are being adopted by aircraft OEMs. 3D-printed parts are
cost-effective and require less time for production,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for research on tires & rubber.
Global commercial aircraft wheels market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global commercial aircraft
wheels market by application (regional jets, narrow-body aircraft, and
wide-body aircraft) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the
Americas).
The narrow-body aircraft segment held the largest market share in 2018,
accounting for over 52% of the market. This application segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 42%.
This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.
