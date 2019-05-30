Global Commercial Beer Dispensers Market 2019-2023| Automation of Beer Pouring to Boost Demand| Technavio

The global commercial beer dispensers market is expected to post a CAGR
of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the global commercial beer dispensers
market size is the increasing number of brewpubs and microbreweries.
Commercial beer dispensers are extensively adopted in microbreweries,
brewpubs, restaurants, and bars. Thus, the demand for commercial beer
dispensers is proportional to the number of brewpubs and other
foodservice centers that operate across the world. Over the last few
years, the number of brewpubs and microbreweries has increased
significantly in countries such as the US, France, Germany, the UK.
Thus, the increasing launch of new brewpubs and microbreweries will
stimulate the demand for commercial beer dispensers market during the
forecast period.
As per Technavio, the automation of beer pouring in commercial beer
dispensers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to
its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
commercial beer dispensers market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global commercial beer dispensers market:
Automation of beer pouring in commercial beer dispensers
Dispensing beer through manual faucets results in the wastage of beer,
which has been a major challenge for the growth of the market.
Therefore, vendors in the market are launching automated tap solutions
that are equipped with interactive screens, which allow consumers to
select beers. Consumers are issued a radio-frequency identification
(RFID) card, which allows them to pre-load a specific amount to access
their account. Once the RFID card is placed in the slot above the
desired taps, the system recognizes the card and provides access. This
helps reduce the wastage of beer during dispensing and also eliminates
the labor involved in the process.
“Apart from the automation of beer pouring in commercial beer
dispensers, other factors such as the advent of mobile commercial beer
dispensers, and product-service bundling will have a significant impact
the growth of the commercial beer dispensers market size during the
forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global commercial beer dispensers market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global commercial beer
dispensers market by end-user (hotels and restaurants; breweries, pubs,
and bars; and others) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North
America, and South America).
The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America,
APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The commercial beer
dispensers market growth in Europe can be attributed to the increasing
consumption of craft beer and rising launch of craft beers in the
region. Germany is one of the traditional and mature beer markets in
Europe. With changing preferences, German beer drinkers are becoming
more open to craft beers such as Indian Pale Ales or other pale ales.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
