Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Commercial Drones Market 2018-2022 | 36% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Technavio analysts forecast the global commercial drones market to grow at a CAGR of more than 36% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005277/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global commercial drones market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global commercial drones market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global commercial drones market 2018-2022. Commercial drone operators are increasingly integrating AI into their drones, which allow drones to capture data, analyze it, and make decisions based on data.

View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global commercial drones market is the advantages of commercial drones such as cost savings and improved insights.

Commercial drones market: Advantages of commercial drones to boost growth

The growing demand for improved data and better data insights has led to a significant increase in the adoption of commercial drones across the world. Moreover, vendors in the market are focusing on developing innovative commercial UAVs that are affordable and can provide access to better data. Such advantages of commercial drones will fuel their adoption during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on industrial machinery, “The increased applicability of commercial drones, as well as other technological, safety, and security advances in the commercial drones market have encouraged regulatory bodies to ease regulatory frameworks and support the use of commercial drones. Thus, the favorable regulatory frameworks related to the use of drones in various countries will drive market growth over the forecast period. ”

Request a Free Sample

Commercial drones market: Segmentation analysis

The global commercial drones market research report provides market segmentation by product (software and services, and hardware), end-user industries (infrastructure sector, agriculture sector, public safety sector, energy sector, media and entertainment sector, insurance sector, and others sector) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. The region will continue to dominate the shares of the commercial drones market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing investments in commercial drones, and the relaxation of the regulations related to commercial drones by federal agencies such as the FAA.

Speak to an analyst to customize this report

Browse related reports

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

For any assistance or query, please contact our media team at: media@technavio.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:03aTetra Discovery Partners Announces Name Change to Tetra Therapeutics
BU
08:03aNATERA : Publication Demonstrates Unique Ability of Panorama Test to Determine Zygosity in Twin Pregnancies
PR
08:03aMARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC. : Expands Board of Directors
BU
08:03aDalrada Financial Adds Robbe to Board of Directors
PR
08:03aDINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
08:03aAptinyx to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, August 12, 2019
GL
08:03aNIC : Alabama State Parks Website Undergoes Major Redesign
BU
08:03aOrion Energy's Q1 Revenue Rose 207% to Record $42.4M Driven by Turnkey LED Retrofit Solutions, Yielding Net Income of $4.2M and EPS of $0.13 vs. a Year-Ago Net Loss
GL
08:02aTRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC. /MD/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:02aCAMBER ENERGY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
2QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
3YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow
4POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
5DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group