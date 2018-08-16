Global Commercial Helicopters Market by Engine Type, Size, Service, Application, End-User and Geography - Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Commercial
Helicopters - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Commercial Helicopter Market
accounted for $8.1 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.9
billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
Factors such as increasing demand of helicopters from developing
economies, rising demand for upgrading of the helicopters and expanding
use of helicopters over different sectors are propelling the market.
However, strict government regulations, lack of skilled helicopter
safeguarding technicians are expected to hinder the growth of the market.
By size, medium helicopters are expected to have a considerable growth
in the market during the forecast period. The demand for commercial
helicopters is driven by the rapid expansion of major helicopter
operators and leasing corporations by obtaining significant numbers of
new and superior helicopters to repair their fleets. These helicopter
operators and rental firms provide a diverse client base from different
industries including offshore oil & gas, energy, helicopter emergency
medical services (HEMS), search and rescue services, and VIP transport.
Based on geography, North America is expected to have a significant
growth is owing to the need for law enforcement procedures, increasing
demand of civil helicopters in HEMS, and other para-public missions.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Commercial Helicopter Market, By Engine Type
6 Global Commercial Helicopter Market, By Size
7 Global Commercial Helicopter Market, By Service
8 Global Commercial Helicopter Market, By Application
9 Global Commercial Helicopter Market, By End-User
10 Global Commercial Helicopter Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
12 Company Profiling
-
Airbus SE
-
Lockheed Martin
-
MD Helicopters Inc.
-
Cicar Helicpteros S.A.
-
Kaman Aerospace
-
Textron
-
Leonardo S.p.A.
-
Russian Helicopters JSC
-
Robinson Helicopter Company
-
AVIC Helicopters Co. Ltd.
-
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation
-
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
-
AgustaWestland
-
Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd.
-
PZL Swidnik S.A.
