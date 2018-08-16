Log in
Global Commercial Helicopters Market by Engine Type, Size, Service, Application, End-User and Geography - Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/16/2018 | 01:11pm CEST

The "Commercial Helicopters - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Commercial Helicopter Market accounted for $8.1 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing demand of helicopters from developing economies, rising demand for upgrading of the helicopters and expanding use of helicopters over different sectors are propelling the market. However, strict government regulations, lack of skilled helicopter safeguarding technicians are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

By size, medium helicopters are expected to have a considerable growth in the market during the forecast period. The demand for commercial helicopters is driven by the rapid expansion of major helicopter operators and leasing corporations by obtaining significant numbers of new and superior helicopters to repair their fleets. These helicopter operators and rental firms provide a diverse client base from different industries including offshore oil & gas, energy, helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS), search and rescue services, and VIP transport.

Based on geography, North America is expected to have a significant growth is owing to the need for law enforcement procedures, increasing demand of civil helicopters in HEMS, and other para-public missions.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Commercial Helicopter Market, By Engine Type

6 Global Commercial Helicopter Market, By Size

7 Global Commercial Helicopter Market, By Service

8 Global Commercial Helicopter Market, By Application

9 Global Commercial Helicopter Market, By End-User

10 Global Commercial Helicopter Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

  • Airbus SE
  • Lockheed Martin
  • MD Helicopters Inc.
  • Cicar Helicpteros S.A.
  • Kaman Aerospace
  • Textron
  • Leonardo S.p.A.
  • Russian Helicopters JSC
  • Robinson Helicopter Company
  • AVIC Helicopters Co. Ltd.
  • Enstrom Helicopter Corporation
  • Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
  • AgustaWestland
  • Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd.
  • PZL Swidnik S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gj67ng/global_commercial?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
