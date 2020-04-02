Global Commercial Kitchen Knives Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Dexter-Russell Inc. and Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co. KG | Technavio

The commercial kitchen knives market is poised to grow by USD 134.1 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Analysis Report by Product (Chef's knives, Utility knives, Bread knives, Meat knives, and Other knives) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising demand for customized kitchen knives. In addition, the increase in the number of end-user establishments is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial kitchen knives market.

The demand for customized commercial kitchen knives is increasing significantly owing to the rising preference for ergonomically designed and good quality handles as well as blades among chefs. In addition, the demand for customization in blades and handles is also increasing. For instance, many end-user establishments prefer to have their brand name engraved on commercial kitchen knives. Such increasing demand for customized commercial kitchen knives will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Commercial Kitchen Knives Companies:

Dexter-Russell Inc.

Dexter-Russell Inc. offers a wide range of kitchen knives such as meat cutting knives, fish knives, bread knives, and others. In addition, the company also offers various other products such as heat resistant tools, spatulas, spreaders, bakery items, scrapers, and others.

Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co. KG

Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co. KG has business operations, across segments such as tools for chefs and butchers; files and rasps, and special tools. The company offers various types of knives such as utility knives, bread knives, chef knives, kitchen knives, steak knives etc.

I.O.Shen Knives UK Ltd

I.O.Shen Knives UK Ltd operates its business through various segments, such as knives, knife accessories, and sharpening solutions. The company offers carving knives, chef knives, butcher scimitars, 3-piece knife sets, cleavers, extra-long bread knives etc.

Kai Corp.

Kai Corp. offers kitchen knives, razors, and medical and industrial cutting tools. The company offers kitchen tools and tools related to beauty care. The company offers a wide range of commercial kitchen knives under its Kershaw and Shun Cutlery brands.

MAC Knife Inc.

MAC Knife Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as product series, and product styles. The company offers knives in different Superior series such as 4 PARING KNIFE SK 40, 5 PARING UTILITY KNIFE SP 50, Professional series such as 5 UTILITY KNIFE PKF 50, 7 FILLET KNIFE SO 70, Chef series such as 4 PARING KNIFE, 6 BONING KNIFE, STRAIGHT BNS 60 etc.

Commercial Kitchen Knives Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Chef's knives - size and forecast 2019-2024

Utility knives - size and forecast 2019-2024

Bread knives - size and forecast 2019-2024

Meat knives - size and forecast 2019-2024

Other knives - size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial Kitchen Knives Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

