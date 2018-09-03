Global Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems (DCKV) Market 2018-2022 - CaptiveAire Systems, Dover, Greenheck Fan, Halton Group, Illinois Tool Works, and Middleby are Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the growing inclination toward DCKV systems in commercial kitchens. DCKV systems offer added benefits to foodservice establishments.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing focus on energy-saving solutions in commercial kitchens. These systems help enhance the quality of airflow in commercial kitchens.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the influx of commercial ventless cooking equipment. Commercial ventless cooking equipment is easy to install in commercial kitchens, as it does not require hoods or venting for operations.

Market Trends

Growing Inclination Toward DCKV Systems in Commercial Kitchens

Rising Demand for Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems with Self-Cleaning Option

Increasing Preference for Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems with Added Safety Features

Key Vendors

CaptiveAire Systems

Dover

Greenheck Fan

Halton Group

Illinois Tool Works

Middleby

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Product

8. Segmentation by End-User

9. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nv2rbd/global_commercial?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005289/en/