Global Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems (DCKV) Market 2018-2022 - CaptiveAire Systems, Dover, Greenheck Fan, Halton Group, Illinois Tool Works, and Middleby are Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market 2018-2022" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market is projected to
grow at a CAGR of 4.65% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the growing inclination toward DCKV
systems in commercial kitchens. DCKV systems offer added benefits to
foodservice establishments.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
growing focus on energy-saving solutions in commercial kitchens. These
systems help enhance the quality of airflow in commercial kitchens.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the influx of commercial ventless cooking equipment. Commercial ventless
cooking equipment is easy to install in commercial kitchens, as it does
not require hoods or venting for operations.
Market Trends
-
Growing Inclination Toward DCKV Systems in Commercial Kitchens
-
Rising Demand for Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems with
Self-Cleaning Option
-
Increasing Preference for Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems with
Added Safety Features
Key Vendors
-
CaptiveAire Systems
-
Dover
-
Greenheck Fan
-
Halton Group
-
Illinois Tool Works
-
Middleby
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Product
8. Segmentation by End-User
9. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nv2rbd/global_commercial?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005289/en/