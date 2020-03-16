Global Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Captive-Aire Systems Inc. and Daikin Industries Ltd. | Technavio

The commercial kitchen ventilation systems market is poised to grow by USD 667.91 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market Analysis Report by Product (Wall-mounted canopy hoods, Proximity hoods, and Island canopy hoods), by Type (Type I hood and Type II hood), by Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increase in cost savings through the adopting energy-efficient products. In addition, the rising adoption of demand-controlled kitchen ventilation is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial kitchen ventilation systems market.

The installation of demand-controlled kitchen ventilation (DCKV) systems is gaining traction in restaurants as it lowers their monthly energy bills, improves process efficiency, and reduces energy consumption. These systems come with optic and temperature controls and can increase the energy savings from kitchen supply and exhaust fans by up to 70%. As a result, manufacturers are equipping commercial kitchen ventilation systems with DCKV. Moreover, vendors are now stocking up products with Energy Star certification to promote the use of energy-efficient commercial kitchen ventilation systems. Consequently, the installation of products such commercial kitchen ventilation systems equipped with DCKV is increasing in commercial spaces. Thus, the increasing cost savings by adopting energy-efficient products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market Companies:

Captive-Aire Systems Inc.

Captive-Aire Systems Inc. operates the business under various segments such as Kitchen Ventilation, Fans & Ventilators, and Others. The company offers Wall Canopy Hoods, such as ND-2, SND-2, and VHB.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd. offers products through the following business units: Air Conditioning and Chemicals. The company offers Commercial kitchen ventilation system, which provides VAM-FA8, VKM-GAM, and VKM-GA.

Dover Corp.

Dover Corp. operates under various business segments, namely Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The company offers EcoAzur, which is a demand control kitchen ventilation system. It maximizes energy savings during non-peak cooking times.

Greenheck Fan Corp.

Greenheck Fan Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Kitchen Ventilation Systems, Fans, Make-up Air, and Others. The company offers Wall Canopy Hoods, Single Island Canopy Hoods, and Backshelf Hoods.

Halton Group

Halton Group offers products through the following business segments: Halton Buildings, Halton Health, Halton Foodservice, and Halton Marine. The company offers CMW-FMOD, CMW-IMOD, Halton MobiChef, and RAH.

Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Wall-mounted canopy hoods

Proximity hoods

Island canopy hoods

Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Type I hood

Type II hood

Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

