Global Commercial Masticating Juicer Market 2019-2023| Increasing Number of End-Users to Boost Demand| Technavio

The growing popularity of commercial masticating juicer with automated
features is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global
commercial masticating juicer market 2019-2023. The automated
features in commercial masticating juicers help the operators to
minimize the manual tasks during operation. Some of the vendors are
focusing on offering commercial masticating juicers, which are
integrated with automated systems to improve efficiency as well as
ensure continuous juicing. For instance, Omega Products offers its J8226
Nutrition Center commercial masticating juicer with automatic pulp
ejection feature. The automatic pulp ejection feature in the equipment
removes the pulp, skin, and seeds from a variety of fruits and
vegetables. Therefore, with such advanced features, the growing
popularity of commercial masticating juicers influence the accelerated
growth momentum of the market during the forecast period.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global commercial masticating juicer market is the
increasing number of end-users:
Global commercial masticating juicer market:
Increasing number of end-users
Many prospective end-users of commercial masticating juicers such as
juice bars, hotels, and restaurants have planned their expansions by
opening new outlets during the forecast period. Such expansions can
directly influence the sales of new units of commercial masticating
juicers. For instance, in August 2018, Jamba Juice opened its new outlet
in Phoenix, Texas. Similarly, in May 2018, the company opened its new
outlet in Peoria, Texas. Also, in July 2018, The Juice Garden opened a
new juice bar in Fremont. California, US. Therefore, with such
expansions, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during
the forecast period.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service,
“The minimum heat generation and slow oxidation of commercial
masticating juicers help prevent the deterioration of nutrients and
enzymes and avoid the chances of discoloration of the juice products.
The anti-oxidation of juices prepared from commercial masticating juices
also help increase the storage life of juices. Therefore, the growing
focus among end-users on preparing juice products with long-lasting
freshness may increase the demand for cold-pressed juices during the
forecast period, which, in turn, influences the accelerated growth
momentum of the global commercial masticating juicer market.”
Global commercial masticating juicer market:
Segmentation analysis
The global commercial masticating juicer market research report provides
market segmentation by product (commercial horizontal auger masticating
juicer and commercial vertical auger masticating juicer), and by region
(the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the
prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting
for over 40% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although
APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness
the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period of
over 2%.
