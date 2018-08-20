Global Compact Camera Module Market Outlook to 2023: CAGR to Exceed 12% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The compact camera module market is expected to register a CAGR of over
12% during the forecast period 2018-2023.
The scope of the market is limited to the applications of CCM in the
mobile, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare and industrial
verticals.
With significant advancements in technology and an evolving supply
chain, the market is slowly witnessing a shift from a very fragmented
market to a more consolidated one.
The present CCM market is mainly dominated by Asian players, mainly
Japanese and Korean firms. The market is also witnessing an emergence of
Chinese and Taiwanese firms as well.
In the current scenario, being a part of the mobile manufacturing market
supply chain is known to be a key factor for success in the CCM market.
For instance, the Korean ecosystem has observed sustained development
due to the presence of Samsung and LG.
Key Highlights
-
Mobile Sector to Hold a Major Share of the Market
-
Asia Pacific to Hold the Largest Regional Share
Notable Developments in the Market
-
October 2017 - Toradex launched OV5640 5MP MIPI-CSI camera module.
This module is an add-on board for the Apalis family of system on
modules (SoMs) compatible with the Ixora carrier board. The CSI camera
module uses an OmniVision OV5640 camera sensor with built-in autofocus
offering low-voltage, high-performance and a 5-megapixel CMOS image
sensor.
-
September 2017 - Canon announced the launch of Canon MM100-WS, a
compact multi-purpose module camera. The module offers high
customization and is designed for high level of dust and moisture
resistance.
