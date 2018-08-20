Global Compact Camera Module Market Outlook to 2023: CAGR to Exceed 12% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Compact Camera Module Market - Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The compact camera module market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The scope of the market is limited to the applications of CCM in the mobile, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare and industrial verticals.

With significant advancements in technology and an evolving supply chain, the market is slowly witnessing a shift from a very fragmented market to a more consolidated one.

The present CCM market is mainly dominated by Asian players, mainly Japanese and Korean firms. The market is also witnessing an emergence of Chinese and Taiwanese firms as well.

In the current scenario, being a part of the mobile manufacturing market supply chain is known to be a key factor for success in the CCM market. For instance, the Korean ecosystem has observed sustained development due to the presence of Samsung and LG.

Key Highlights

Mobile Sector to Hold a Major Share of the Market

Asia Pacific to Hold the Largest Regional Share

Notable Developments in the Market

October 2017 - Toradex launched OV5640 5MP MIPI-CSI camera module. This module is an add-on board for the Apalis family of system on modules (SoMs) compatible with the Ixora carrier board. The CSI camera module uses an OmniVision OV5640 camera sensor with built-in autofocus offering low-voltage, high-performance and a 5-megapixel CMOS image sensor.

September 2017 - Canon announced the launch of Canon MM100-WS, a compact multi-purpose module camera. The module offers high customization and is designed for high level of dust and moisture resistance.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Compact Camera Module Market Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Compact Camera Module Market Dynamics

5. Global Compact Camera Module Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Key Vendor Profiles

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Sony

Semco

Primax Electronics

Sharp

Sunny Optical Technology Company

Foxconn Technology

Shenzhen O-film Tech

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q7s97k/global_compact?w=4

