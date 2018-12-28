Global Compressor Control Systems Market 2018-2022 | Improving Energy Efficiency to Drive Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s global compressor control systems market research report
forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the
forecast period.
The provision of waste heat recovery will be one of the major trends in
the global
compressor control systems market during 2018-2022. The
compression of air results in an increase in temperature and up to 90%
of the electrical energy consumed by a compressor is converted into heat
energy, which is usually dissipated to the atmosphere by heat exchangers
as waste heat. The use of this waste heat as a source of energy for
heating buildings or process heating has been gaining traction. With a
carefully designed closed cooling system, up to 94% of this waste heat
can be captured.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the critical drivers for the
global compressor control systems market is the increasing focus on
improving the energy efficiency of compressors:
Global compressor control systems market:
Increasing focus on improving the energy efficiency of compressors
The compressors are among the least efficient utilities of an industrial
plant and hence, consume a substantial amount of energy. In discrete
manufacturing, new compressors are added with increasing compressed air
load, which contributes to the deployment of individual compressors for
multiple sections of plants. Each compressor can meet the peak load
demand of the assigned plant section. However, compressed air demands of
each section of the plant may not peak at once.
According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “The total
installed capacity of compressed air systems in most discrete
manufacturing plants is higher than their total peak load demand. The
redundancies such as equipment failure, scheduled maintenance, or
seasonal peak load demand also result in high installed capacity. Thus,
most of the compressors in discrete manufacturing operate in silos and
at part loads.”
Global compressor control systems market:
Segmentation analysis
This global compressor control systems market analysis report provides
market segmentation by product (control elements and communication), by
end-user (process manufacturing and discrete manufacturing), and by
region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth
analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the two major products, the control elements segment held the largest
compressor control systems market share in 2017, contributing to over
78% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market
throughout the forecast period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for more than 37% share. It was followed by APAC and EMEA respectively.
The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period
2018-2022.
