Global Compressor Market (2018-2023) by End-user, Type and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Power generation, oil & gas, and manufacturing sector are the biggest consumers of the compressors.

The gas is increasingly replacing the oil and coal as an energy source in transportation as well as power generation sector. In order to fulfill the growing gas demand, the large investments to build the gas pipeline network are expected across the globe.

The compressors are an integral part of gas transportation infrastructure. Hence, growing gas pipeline network is expected to be one of the most significant drivers for the compressor market during the forecast period.

Apart from that, the emerging countries, such as India, Vietnam, and Malaysia are encouraging the foreign investments in the manufacturing through government programs, which, in turn, is expected to drive the manufacturing sector, in turn supporting the demand for compressors during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Compressors in Power Industry to Drive the Market

Technological Advancements to Help Drive the Market

Asia-Pacific Region to Experience Substantial Market Growth

February 2018: Maersk Oil has awarded to contract to Baker Hughes GE (BHGE) to provide turbomachinery, including gas compressors, for Tyra field redevelopment project in Danish North Sea area. The order includes seven compressor trains, equipped with active magnetic bearing (AMB) solution for driver and driven equipment.

Atlas Copco

General Electric Company

Ingersoll Rand PLC

Siemens AG

Sulzer AG

Wuzi Compressor Co. Ltd.

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Ariel Corporation

Bauer Compressors Inc.

Ebara Corporation

Gardner Denver

Wartsila Corporation

