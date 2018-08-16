Global Compressor Market (2018-2023) by End-user, Type and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Power generation, oil & gas, and manufacturing sector are the biggest
consumers of the compressors.
The gas is increasingly replacing the oil and coal as an energy source
in transportation as well as power generation sector. In order to
fulfill the growing gas demand, the large investments to build the gas
pipeline network are expected across the globe.
The compressors are an integral part of gas transportation
infrastructure. Hence, growing gas pipeline network is expected to be
one of the most significant drivers for the compressor market during the
forecast period.
Apart from that, the emerging countries, such as India, Vietnam, and
Malaysia are encouraging the foreign investments in the manufacturing
through government programs, which, in turn, is expected to drive the
manufacturing sector, in turn supporting the demand for compressors
during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
-
Growing Demand for Compressors in Power Industry to Drive the Market
-
Technological Advancements to Help Drive the Market
-
Asia-Pacific Region to Experience Substantial Market Growth
Developments in the Market
-
February 2018: Maersk Oil has awarded to contract to Baker Hughes GE
(BHGE) to provide turbomachinery, including gas compressors, for Tyra
field redevelopment project in Danish North Sea area. The order
includes seven compressor trains, equipped with active magnetic
bearing (AMB) solution for driver and driven equipment.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Overview
4. Market Dynamics
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation and Analysis
8. Regional Market Analysis
9. Key Company Analysis
-
Atlas Copco
-
General Electric Company
-
Ingersoll Rand PLC
-
Siemens AG
-
Sulzer AG
-
Wuzi Compressor Co. Ltd.
-
Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH
-
Ariel Corporation
-
Bauer Compressors Inc.
-
Ebara Corporation
-
Gardner Denver
-
Wartsila Corporation
10. Competitive Landscape
