Global Concrete and Cement Market 2018-2022 | Increase in Construction Projects Drives Growth | Technavio

The global concrete and cement market research report by Technavio
predicts the market to register a CAGR of close to 8% during the
period 2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005524/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global concrete and cement market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key driver for the global concrete and cement market is the increase
in construction projects and investments across regions. During the
forecast period, the global construction industry is expected to post a
CAGR of 3-3.5%. The APAC region is one of the world’s emerging economies
owing to the presence of China, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
For instance, in China, the new Beijing airport is anticipated to start
operations in October 2019. Such initiatives are expected to drive the
demand for concrete and cement. The infrastructure in Western European
and North American countries is of good quality that indicates the
coordination between the public and private players involved in the
development and handling of existing and new construction projects. The
rapid growth of the construction industry in MEA is also attracting
several investors.
This global
concrete and cement market research report also
provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the
market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an
emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly
impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for green cement
as one of the key trends in the global concrete and cement market:
Global concrete and cement market: Rising
demand for green cement
The use of alternative fuels is being boosted by the increasing focus on
reducing carbon emissions. The demand for alternative fuels that are
derived from waste materials such as solid recovered fuels, foundry
sand, used oils, sewage sludge, animal meals, filter cakes, and fly
ashes is increasing owing to the extensive use of green cement.
“The governments of many countries have been promoting green
architecture to ensure sustainable buildings. Green cement contains
fewer alkali compounds and is used in several construction projects. The
demand for green cement is expected to increase due to upcoming projects
such as nuclear power plants, construction of bridges and pavements, and
other infrastructural developments,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on construction.
Global concrete and cement market: Segmentation
analysis
This concrete and cement market analysis report segments the market by
product (cement and concrete), by end-user sectors (residential and
non-residential), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The cement segment held the largest concrete and cement market share in
2017, accounting for about 57% of the market. This product segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with around 54% of the market share,
followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to
dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
