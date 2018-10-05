Global Concrete and Cement Market 2018-2022 | Increase in Construction Projects Drives Growth | Technavio

The global concrete and cement market research report by Technavio predicts the market to register a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global concrete and cement market is the increase in construction projects and investments across regions. During the forecast period, the global construction industry is expected to post a CAGR of 3-3.5%. The APAC region is one of the world’s emerging economies owing to the presence of China, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. For instance, in China, the new Beijing airport is anticipated to start operations in October 2019. Such initiatives are expected to drive the demand for concrete and cement. The infrastructure in Western European and North American countries is of good quality that indicates the coordination between the public and private players involved in the development and handling of existing and new construction projects. The rapid growth of the construction industry in MEA is also attracting several investors.

This global concrete and cement market research report also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for green cement as one of the key trends in the global concrete and cement market:

Global concrete and cement market: Rising demand for green cement

The use of alternative fuels is being boosted by the increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions. The demand for alternative fuels that are derived from waste materials such as solid recovered fuels, foundry sand, used oils, sewage sludge, animal meals, filter cakes, and fly ashes is increasing owing to the extensive use of green cement.

“The governments of many countries have been promoting green architecture to ensure sustainable buildings. Green cement contains fewer alkali compounds and is used in several construction projects. The demand for green cement is expected to increase due to upcoming projects such as nuclear power plants, construction of bridges and pavements, and other infrastructural developments,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction.

Global concrete and cement market: Segmentation analysis

This concrete and cement market analysis report segments the market by product (cement and concrete), by end-user sectors (residential and non-residential), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The cement segment held the largest concrete and cement market share in 2017, accounting for about 57% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with around 54% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

