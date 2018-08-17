Global Conductive Silicone Market 2018-2022| Strong Demand from the Developing Countries | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global conductive silicone market to grow to USD 4.6 billion by 2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005190/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global conductive silicone market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for conductive silicone in flexible circuits and wearables is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global conductive silicone market 2018-2022. The increase in demand for the use of conductive silicone in flexible circuits and wearables is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Conductive silicone mixed with carbon fibers offers better electrical conductivity and stability to the flexible circuits. The flex or rigid-flex circuit board is one of the critical components of wearables electronic devices. These flex circuits also provide a reduction in the packaging requirements.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global conductive silicone market is the increase in demand from the developing countries:

Global conductive silicone market: Increase in demand from the developing countries

The demand for conductive silicone from the developing economies, such as China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, and Indonesia, is expected to increase over the next five years. Therefore, various vendors of conductive silicone are shifting their manufacturing facilities to these regions due to the low transportation costs, easy availability of land, low-cost labor, easy accessibility of raw materials, and less stringent regulations and policies by the government.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, “In developing countries of APAC and Latin America, factors such as the growing population, high disposable income, and increasing purchasing power are promoting high investments in the IT telecommunication, power and distribution, electronics, and automobile industries. The growing demand for silicone-based thermal interface materials, such as encapsulants, greases and gels, and conductive pads is expected to drive the growth of the conductive silicone market.”

Global conductive silicone market: Segmentation analysis

The global conductive silicone market research report provides market segmentation by product (elastomers, fluids, resins, and gels) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The elastomers segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 44% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 40%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005190/en/