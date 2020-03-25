Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Carestream Health Inc. and CurveBeam LLC | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

The cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems market is poised to grow by USD 489.15 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005583/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 143-page report with TOC on "Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market Analysis Report by Product (stand-alone CBCT systems and mobile CBCT systems), and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-cone-beam-computed-tomography-cbct-systems-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by increasing instances of dental disorders. In addition, the integration of software tools in CBCT systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems market.

The increasing incidence of dental problems such as dental caries, both treated and untreated, in permanent teeth along with orthopedic conditions such as osteopenia, injuries, bone tumors, osteoporosis, and fractures are triggering the demand for diagnostic imaging products including CBCT systems. CBCT systems are used in the field of oral surgery, implant treatment planning, periodontics, and diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. It not only provides qualitative images before and after the treatment but also enhances the patient positioning precision and overall treatment quality. These factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Companies:

Carestream Health Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Solutions, Products, and Service and Support. The company offers OnSight 3D Extremity System and CS 9600.

CurveBeam LLC

CurveBeam LLC is headquartered in the US and offers products under a unified business segment. The company offers InReach and LineUP to various end-users including hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, physicians' offices, and ASCs.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Technologies and Equipment, and Consumables. The company offers Orthophos S 3D and GALILEOS ComfortPLUS.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Envista Holdings Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Specialty Products and Technologies, and Equipment and Consumables. The company offers KaVo OP 3D and i-CAT FLX V-SERIES.

Genoray Co. Ltd.

Genoray Co. Ltd. is headquartered in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and offers products through the following business segments: Medical and Dental. The company offers PAPAYA 3D Premium and PAPAYA 3D Plus.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Stand-alone CBCT systems - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Mobile CBCT systems - size and forecast 2020-2024

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Asia - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • ROW - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Key leading countries

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:12pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SPR
GL
06:12pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BYND
GL
06:08pSAGICOR FINANCIAL : Implements Additional Measures to assist Clients During COVID-19
AQ
06:08pU.S. set to grant automakers a lifeline -- but no bailout
RE
06:08pSTMicroelectronics Reports on Main Resolutions to be Proposed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
06:07pMFA FINANCIAL, INC. : Provides Update on Dividends
PR
06:06pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of XP, Inc. - XP
GL
06:06pATUM : Provides COVID-19 Diagnostic and Therapeutic Developers Free Access to its Protein Synthesis Platform
BU
06:04pTECK RESOURCES : Postpones 2019 Sustainability Review Investor Conference Call
AQ
06:03pCalifornia Closets TN Announces Emergency Consumer Financing, Virtual Design Appointments, Organization Tips, Martha Stewart Desk Giveaway
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
2BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
3BP PLC : BP : Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals - investors
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO Would Oppose Aid Tied to Government Stake

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group