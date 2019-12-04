Log in
Global Connected Aircraft Solutions Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with GOGO LLC. and Inmarsat plc. | Technavio

12/04/2019 | 07:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global connected aircraft solutions market and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.16 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005540/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global connected aircraft solutions market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 116-page research report with TOC on "Connected Aircraft Solutions Market Analysis Report by End-user (Civil aviation and Military aviation), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the growing focus on improving the overall passenger inflight experience. In addition, real-time monitoring of connected aircraft using ground connectivity is anticipated to further boost the growth of the connected aircraft solutions market.

Customer satisfaction has emerged as a top priority among aircraft operators. This is driving the aircraft operators to take measures to prevent aircraft delays, leverage connectivity in aircraft, and install more inflight entertainment options to improve the overall passenger inflight experience. Inflight connectivity not only includes wireless inflight entertainment but also consistent global coverage for inflight mobile phone and Wi-Fi services. Thus, the growing focus on improving the overall passenger inflight experience is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Connected Aircraft Solutions Market Companies:

GOGO LLC.

GOGO LLC. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Commercial Aviation North America, Commercial Aviation Rest of World, and Business Aviation. The company offers Connected aircraft solutions including Gogo FLEX Inflight System, Gogo 2Ku, Gogo Portal, Gogo Vision, and others.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers solutions such as GoDirect Cabin Connectivity, GoDirect Flight Preview, Aircraft Data Gateway, and others.

Inmarsat plc.

Inmarsat plc. is headquartered in the UK and operates under various business segments, namely Maritime, Government, Aviation, Enterprise, and Central Services. The company offers Connected aircraft solutions including Jet ConneX, Swift 64, European Aviation Network, GX Aviation SB-S, and Classic Aero.

Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic Corporation is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Other. The company offers solutions such as High-Throughput Satellite, Extreme Throughput Satellite, eXPhone, Electronic Flight Bag, eXConnect, eXTV, and others.

Thales Group

Thales Group is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security. The company offers Connected aircraft solutions including Aviovision, Guavus, Avii, iTPCU-sk, FlytLINK, AVANT, GEN 4, and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Connected Aircraft Solutions End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Civil aviation
  • Military aviation

Connected Aircraft Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials include:

Commercial Aircraft Doors Market – Global Commercial Aircraft Doors Market by type (passenger doors, cargo doors, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Aircraft Braking Systems Market – Global Aircraft Braking Systems Market by application (commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
