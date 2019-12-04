Global Connected Aircraft Solutions Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with GOGO LLC. and Inmarsat plc. | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global connected aircraft solutions market and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.16 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Connected Aircraft Solutions Market Analysis Report by End-user (Civil aviation and Military aviation), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023

The market is driven by the growing focus on improving the overall passenger inflight experience. In addition, real-time monitoring of connected aircraft using ground connectivity is anticipated to further boost the growth of the connected aircraft solutions market.

Customer satisfaction has emerged as a top priority among aircraft operators. This is driving the aircraft operators to take measures to prevent aircraft delays, leverage connectivity in aircraft, and install more inflight entertainment options to improve the overall passenger inflight experience. Inflight connectivity not only includes wireless inflight entertainment but also consistent global coverage for inflight mobile phone and Wi-Fi services. Thus, the growing focus on improving the overall passenger inflight experience is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Connected Aircraft Solutions Market Companies:

GOGO LLC.

GOGO LLC. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Commercial Aviation North America, Commercial Aviation Rest of World, and Business Aviation. The company offers Connected aircraft solutions including Gogo FLEX Inflight System, Gogo 2Ku, Gogo Portal, Gogo Vision, and others.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers solutions such as GoDirect Cabin Connectivity, GoDirect Flight Preview, Aircraft Data Gateway, and others.

Inmarsat plc.

Inmarsat plc. is headquartered in the UK and operates under various business segments, namely Maritime, Government, Aviation, Enterprise, and Central Services. The company offers Connected aircraft solutions including Jet ConneX, Swift 64, European Aviation Network, GX Aviation SB-S, and Classic Aero.

Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic Corporation is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Other. The company offers solutions such as High-Throughput Satellite, Extreme Throughput Satellite, eXPhone, Electronic Flight Bag, eXConnect, eXTV, and others.

Thales Group

Thales Group is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security. The company offers Connected aircraft solutions including Aviovision, Guavus, Avii, iTPCU-sk, FlytLINK, AVANT, GEN 4, and others.

Connected Aircraft Solutions End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Civil aviation

Military aviation

Connected Aircraft Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

