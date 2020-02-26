Global Contact Center Market 2020-2024 | Integration of IVR into Contact Centers to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The global contact center market is expected to grow by USD 5.99 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Enterprises are integrating IVR into contact centers to efficiently handle the high call volumes. IVR has pre-recorded voice responses for appropriate situations and can also record voice inputs for later handling. It helps customers resolve their issues and obtain information without the need for contacting an agent. IVR also routes the call to the agent if the customer demands more information. The integration of IVR into contact centers is helping enterprises achieve greater customer satisfaction, which is crucial in driving the growth of the global contact center market.

As per Technavio, the integration of chatbots for better turnaround times will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Contact Center Market : Integration Of Chatbots For Better Turnaround Times

The integration of chatbots with contact centers helps organizations to ensure good customer service and improve their business. Chatbots eliminate the dependency on contact center agents and provide instant responses to customer queries. This results in faster turnaround time and quick resolution of issues which leads to improved customer experience. This trend is expected to positively impact the adoption of contact center solutions during the forecast period.

“Factors such as the rising adoption of cloud-based contact centers, and necessity to improve CRM for effective revenue generation will have a positive impact on the growth of the contact center market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Contact Center Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the contact center market by type (voice-based, text-based and social media-based), deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the contact center market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing adoption of the cloud-based deployment models, integration of multiple communication channels, technological advances, and the rising popularity of analytics and social media.

