Global Contraceptive Pills Market (2018-2023) by Type, Category and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global contraceptive pills market was valued at around USD 1 billion in 2017 and is projected to witness a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

China, the world's most populated country with a population of around 1.36 billion, has one of the highest rates of contraceptives usage.

Need to Prevent Unwanted Abortions

Unwanted pregnancies are on the rise, globally. Government bodies of various countries have been taking measures, like promoting the use of contraceptive pills to prevent this unwanted growth. It is estimated that among the number of pregnancies that occur in the United States, nearly 76% of them are unwanted and are under the age of 30.

According to Harvard researchers, it is estimated that single parenthood due to unwanted pregnancies is the reason for holding out on economic mobility, more than other variables like education and race.

Given the widespread implications of unwanted pregnancies, the market for contraceptive pills is expected to experience a surge during the forecast period. Also, other factors, like the ease of use of contraceptive pills and their low cost will drive the market.

Limited Access to Contraception - Limiting Growth in Developing Nations



United States Holds the Largest Market Share

