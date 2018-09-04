Global Contraceptive Pills Market (2018-2023) by Type, Category and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global contraceptive pills market was valued at around USD 1 billion
in 2017 and is projected to witness a CAGR of approximately 9% during
the forecast period of 2018-2023.
China, the world's most populated country with a population of around
1.36 billion, has one of the highest rates of contraceptives usage.
Need to Prevent Unwanted Abortions
Unwanted pregnancies are on the rise, globally. Government bodies of
various countries have been taking measures, like promoting the use of
contraceptive pills to prevent this unwanted growth. It is estimated
that among the number of pregnancies that occur in the United States,
nearly 76% of them are unwanted and are under the age of 30.
According to Harvard researchers, it is estimated that single parenthood
due to unwanted pregnancies is the reason for holding out on economic
mobility, more than other variables like education and race.
Given the widespread implications of unwanted pregnancies, the market
for contraceptive pills is expected to experience a surge during the
forecast period. Also, other factors, like the ease of use of
contraceptive pills and their low cost will drive the market.
