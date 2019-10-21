Global Contract Cleaning Services Market 2020-2024 | Growing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

The contract cleaning services market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The rising awareness about workplace wellness and sustainability is one of the major reasons for the contract cleaning services market growth. Organizations across the world are increasingly focusing on creating a healthier work environment for employees to enhance their productivity. Moreover, companies are increasingly outsourcing their cleaning services as it offers advantages such as ease of management and cost-effectiveness. The use of contract cleaning services also helps organizations to adopt a holistic approach to keep their offices cleaner, healthier, and greener.

As per Technavio, the adoption of green cleaning products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Contract Cleaning Services Market: Adoption of Green Cleaning Products

The adoption of green cleaning products is identified as one of the key contract cleaning services market trends contributing to market growth. Chemicals like carcinogens, hormone disruptors, and allergens present in cleaning products are harmful to individuals as well as the environment. Thus, the demand for green cleaning products is increasing as they are cost-effective and do not lead to environmental pollution. Moreover, green cleaning services involve the use of cleaning products that are derived from natural essential oils and are non-toxic and biodegradable.

“Apart from the adoption of green cleaning products, other factors such as the development of advanced products, and visibility with regard to product ingredients will have a positive impact on the contract cleaning services market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Contract Cleaning Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the contract cleaning services market by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) and end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential).

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the contract cleaning services market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as the unprecedented rise in construction activities, surge in the number of dual-income households, and the proliferation of advanced cleaning services offered by vendors.

