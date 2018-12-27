Global Contrast Media Market 2018-2022 | Development of Improved Packaging to Encourage Growth | Technavio

The global contrast media market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 4%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005089/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global contrast media market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in the
prevalence of chronic diseases. Globally, the number of chronic diseases
and conditions is on a rise. The prevalence of chronic diseases is
rising owing to the increasing aging population and lifestyle changes.
With the increase in income of the middle-class segment and rapid
urbanization, sedentary lifestyles are becoming common. As a result,
globally, the number of people affected by obesity, diabetes, and
cardiovascular diseases is increasing. Globally, chronic diseases, such
as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, asthma, kidney diseases, human
immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and rheumatoid arthritis, are increasing.
This market research report on the global
contrast media market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the development of improved
packaging for contrast media as one of the key emerging trends in the
global contrast media market:
Global contrast media market: Development of
improved packaging for contrast media
Improved packaging of contrast media includes bulk and multi-dose
containers and polymer containers. These packaging types reduce the
space required for storage and ensure the safety of healthcare workers
who administer contrast media. New packaging formats reduce wastage of
contrast media and waste disposal. Imaging bulk package (IBP) is a
multi-dose compliant contrast medium approved by the US FDA. Imaging
bulk package format is suitable for contrast agents, as they can be
packaged in multiple doses and can be used on several patients.
“Contrast media in IBP can be used once on a patient, and the
remaining can be safely used on other patients. IBP helps healthcare
practitioners to reduce the wastage of contrast agents. The dosage of
contrast media varies across patients, and the option of reusing
contrast media offers healthcare practitioners to customize contrast
media dosage for patients and save the remaining,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio.
Global contrast media market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global contrast media market by
application (CT media, MRI media, and ultrasound media) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45%.
This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however,
there will be a decrease in its market share.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005089/en/