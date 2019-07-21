Log in
Global Convenience Retail Technology Leader PDI Opens Regional Center of Excellence in Bangkok

07/21/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

PDI’s Bangkok Operations Will Support the APAC Region’s Customers and Convenience Retail Sector Growth

PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global company with leading enterprise software solutions serving the convenience retail, petroleum wholesale and logistics industries, opens a regional Center of Excellence in Bangkok. PDI is expanding its capabilities and resources to better serve customers with local knowledge and build a strong presence in the Asian Pacific (APAC) region.

The APAC convenience retail industry expanded by 10 percent in 2018, with the number of convenience stores reaching a total of 73,000, according to a report by Nielsen, a global data analytics company. Thailand’s convenience retail sector represents a 58.3 percent share of its overall trade in 2018 with 29 percent of consumers saying they visit a convenience store between two to three times a week.

As part of the company’s initiative to create regional Centers of Excellence, PDI’s state-of-the-art Bangkok office will support its global expansion for its customer base in more than 50 countries. In addition, the company looks to attract top talent to accelerate innovation and help deliver next-generation solutions for convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers.

The new office is centrally located in downtown Bangkok: 208 Wireless Road Building. The facility will open its doors on July 26 with a welcome event hosted by PDI’s CEO Jimmy Frangis and Sin Hin Wong, managing director and vice president of sales, for PDI. Guests will get the chance to engage with the PDI team and explore the solutions showcase as part of this special event.

“PDI has always been dedicated to holistically serving the needs of convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers to help them run their business better, keep pace with industry changes and thrive in today’s digital economy,” said Frangis. “We’re excited to make this investment with a new, modern office and create a world-class workplace for our employees.”

PDI commits to growth and innovation in APAC

The company is dedicated to the region’s growth, and the new facility will enable PDI to scale and better support its customers. Additionally, this reflects PDI’s focus on creating a world-class environment that inspires innovation, fosters collaboration and helps their employees and customers thrive.

“This country has a tech-savvy consumer market and a government that supports the technology sector through its Thailand 4.0 initiative. We are thrilled to help stimulate job creation and economic growth within this community and foster strong relationships with local businesses. We hope our presence in Bangkok demonstrates our high confidence in this region’s future,” said Wong.

The new Center of Excellence in Bangkok furthers PDI’s strategy and helps build strong relationships to better serve customers in petroleum wholesale and logistics industries worldwide.

About PDI

PDI helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain. Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on our leading ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty. PDI owns and operates the Fuel Rewards® loyalty program that is consistently ranked as a top-performing fuel savings program year after year. For more than 35 years, our comprehensive suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.


© Business Wire 2019
