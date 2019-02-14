Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Maintains 18-Year Run with Cisco Gold Certified Partner Status

OLDSMAR, Fla., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI), a global Managed and Professional IT solution provider, today announced that for the 18th year, it has successfully met all requirements for maintaining the highly coveted Cisco Gold Certified Partner status. Out of the over 12,000 Cisco Partners, GCI has maintained this elite status that fewer than 1% of Cisco Partners achieve, since 2000.



Cisco Gold Certified Partner status, including personnel, support, specialization and Hybrid IT, further demonstrates GCI’s commitment to excellence, its expertise and qualification to sell, install and support Cisco solutions in the USA.

“GCI’s persistent status as a Cisco Gold Certified Partner for almost two decades is yet another key evidence that the business keeps focused on delivering the highest levels of quality that continue to facilitate positive customer outcomes,” said Jim Bradshaw, Chairman and CEO at Global Convergence. “In addition, GCI holds several Cisco specializations with our latest, for Advanced Data Center Architecture in the USA achieved earlier this month.”

“GCI is thrilled to be recognized by Cisco at their highest level of partnership. With our Brazil authorization and our Global Partner Network designation, we are very proud to be a global partner. GCI has worked hard to attain five specializations, as well as the Managed Security, Managed Business Communication and Cloud & Managed Services Provider certification,” said John Medaska, Chief Revenue Officer. “As a SERVICES LED Cisco Gold Partner for both managed services and full global implementation and transformation services, we feel our value is enormous to our customers and channel partners that we support. GCI’s attainment of this certification since 2000 demonstrates the exceptional value GCI brings to the table, and helps to differentiate us as someone that Cisco customers can count on and trust.”

About Global Convergence, Inc.

Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) - Global Managed Services, Digital Transformation Services and Emerging Technology Solutions. Our mission is to deliver innovative services and solutions that create positive outcomes for our partners. Whether it be legacy technology, leading-edge technology (SDN/SD-WAN), cloud services, security or mobility, we provide comprehensive IT support services in all regions around the globe.

GCI is a strategic partner with a 'customer success first' culture and a truly global reach. Place your IT Lifecycle service needs in the hands of a trusted specialist so you can focus on your core business value. GCI maintains the following International industry certifications for quality, security and compliance: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SOC 1, SOC 2 Type II Attestation.

To learn more, visit www.globalconvergence.com





Global Convergence, Inc. Ann Schaner Marketing (813) 925-6044 aschaner@globalconvergence.com