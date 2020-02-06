Log in
Global Corporate Blended Learning Market 2020-2024| Increased Focus on Personalized Learning to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

02/06/2020 | 01:31pm EST

The corporate blended learning market is expected to grow by USD 23.74 billion during 2020-2024 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005549/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global corporate blended learning market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Business policies, functionalities, and process requirements differ in each company. This makes generic training ineffective in most of the organizations. Hence, organizations are increasingly adopting personalized learning solutions as they help them create courseware and procure courses that are unique to their employees’ needs. This has led to a rise in the use of blended learning courses in the corporate segment, which is driving the market growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40430

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for blended learning solutions from emerging regions will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Corporate Blended Learning Market: Increasing Demand for Blended Learning Solutions from Emerging Regions

Many manufacturing and service-based MNCs are expanding their business operations in developing countries such as China and India. The expansion of the corporate sector in these countries is creating significant employment opportunities in the field of business process management, healthcare, and other sectors. To capitalize on the growing opportunity in emerging markets, vendors are increasingly providing customized blended training solutions such as gamification, microlearning, and social learning, along with the traditional classroom-based face-to-face training. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the global corporate blended learning market during the forecast period.

“Rising use of AI in corporate training and the application of eye-tracking in corporate training will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Corporate Blended Learning Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global corporate blended learning market by end-users (automotive industry, BFSI sector, consumer goods industry, energy industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South Africa).

The North America region led the corporate blended learning market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South Africa and MEA. During the forecast period, the North America region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing investments in corporate training courses by enterprises in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

End-Users

  • Automotive industry
  • BFSI sector
  • Consumer goods industry
  • Energy industry
  • Others

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South Africa

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2020
