Global Corporate Blended Learning Market 2020-2024| Increased Focus on Personalized Learning to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The corporate blended learning market is expected to grow by USD 23.74 billion during 2020-2024 according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global corporate blended learning market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Business policies, functionalities, and process requirements differ in each company. This makes generic training ineffective in most of the organizations. Hence, organizations are increasingly adopting personalized learning solutions as they help them create courseware and procure courses that are unique to their employees’ needs. This has led to a rise in the use of blended learning courses in the corporate segment, which is driving the market growth.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for blended learning solutions from emerging regions will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Corporate Blended Learning Market: Increasing Demand for Blended Learning Solutions from Emerging Regions

Many manufacturing and service-based MNCs are expanding their business operations in developing countries such as China and India. The expansion of the corporate sector in these countries is creating significant employment opportunities in the field of business process management, healthcare, and other sectors. To capitalize on the growing opportunity in emerging markets, vendors are increasingly providing customized blended training solutions such as gamification, microlearning, and social learning, along with the traditional classroom-based face-to-face training. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the global corporate blended learning market during the forecast period.

“Rising use of AI in corporate training and the application of eye-tracking in corporate training will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Corporate Blended Learning Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global corporate blended learning market by end-users (automotive industry, BFSI sector, consumer goods industry, energy industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South Africa).

The North America region led the corporate blended learning market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South Africa and MEA. During the forecast period, the North America region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing investments in corporate training courses by enterprises in the region.

