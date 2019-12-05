Log in
Global Corporate Leadership Training Market 2018-2022 | Emergence of Gamification in Corporate Training to Boost Growth | Technavio

12/05/2019 | 05:31am EST

The global corporate leadership training market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 15% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005311/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global corporate leadership training market 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

It is efficient, convenient, and cost-effective for an organization to fill senior positions from within its hierarchy than hire an external resource. This encourages enterprises to spend heavily on corporate leadership training. Also, organizations are fast recognizing leadership training as essential to a company’s efficient functioning and financial health. Moreover, companies are investing in corporate leadership training to increase their agility to cope with the rapidly changing business environment. These factors will boost the global corporate leadership training market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR22776

As per Technavio, the emergence of gamification in corporate training, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Corporate Leadership Training Market: Emergence of Gamification in Corporate Training

Since training programs involve employees spending time away from work, companies look at the return on investment (ROI) before adopting such initiatives. This has paved way for innovations such as the incorporation of gaming technology in corporate leadership training programs. Gamification encourages friendly competition and a spirit of achievement by enhancing user engagement and brining about considerable behavioral changes. Gamification also increases participation and engagement levels of employees and companies are aligning this with measurable goals. This is poised to be a critical trend in the global corporate leadership training market.

“The increased integration of e-learning and the pervasiveness of AR in corporate leadership training are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Corporate Leadership Training Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global corporate leadership training market by application (corporate leadership training by ILT, corporate leadership training by blended training, and corporate leadership training by online training) and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market share in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the presence of a robust and advanced infrastructure to support training and awareness among MNCs.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
