Global Corporate Training Market 2018-2022| Technical Training Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global corporate training market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global corporate training market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% until 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Corporate Training Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global corporate training market into the following products:

Technical training

Non-technical training

In 2017, the technical training segment accounted for 70% of the global market. The segment is expected to register a steady growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand in a wide range of industries.

Global corporate training market: Top emerging trend

The emergence of IoT and wearable devices is the latest trend in the corporate training market space. The Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable devices have gained traction in the corporate training industry over the last few years. This is owing to the rapid adoption of digital solutions to implement e-learning. Wearable devices or apps are emerging as the most convenient and time-saving solutions, right from logging attendance of trainees to monitoring their performances in an Internet-enabled room. Smart glasses such as Google Glass and smartwatches such as the Apple Watch are rapidly gaining popularity among audiences and corporate trainers to create interactive and immersive learning experiences.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Corporate Training Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (technical and non-technical training)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (City & Guilds Group, D2L, GP Strategies, NIIT, Skillsoft, Wilson Learning Worldwide)

