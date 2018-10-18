Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Corporate Training Market 2018-2022| Technical Training Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 07:34pm CEST

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global corporate training market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005789/en/

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global corporate training market ...

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global corporate training market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% until 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Corporate Training Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global corporate training market into the following products:

  • Technical training
  • Non-technical training

In 2017, the technical training segment accounted for 70% of the global market. The segment is expected to register a steady growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand in a wide range of industries.

Global corporate training market: Top emerging trend

The emergence of IoT and wearable devices is the latest trend in the corporate training market space. The Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable devices have gained traction in the corporate training industry over the last few years. This is owing to the rapid adoption of digital solutions to implement e-learning. Wearable devices or apps are emerging as the most convenient and time-saving solutions, right from logging attendance of trainees to monitoring their performances in an Internet-enabled room. Smart glasses such as Google Glass and smartwatches such as the Apple Watch are rapidly gaining popularity among audiences and corporate trainers to create interactive and immersive learning experiences.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Corporate Training Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by product (technical and non-technical training)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (City & Guilds Group, D2L, GP Strategies, NIIT, Skillsoft, Wilson Learning Worldwide)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:00pMAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : Mayr-Melnhof Group acquires TANN Group
EQ
08:00pLeviathan Announces Update
NE
08:00pWestlake Financial Expands SECUREONE® Nationwide
BU
07:58pCARNIVAL : Panorama Gets Her Signature Winged Funnel
PU
07:58pARC DOCUMENT : to Report 2018 Third Quarter Results on Nov 7, 2018
PU
07:57pOPGEN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:57pAKORN INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:57pASANA : Named to Top 5 of 2018 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE
BU
07:56pNUCOR : profit miss, steel market oversupply worries dent shares
RE
07:56pVW's Porsche expects to repeat record vehicle sales this year
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TSMC third-quarter profit slips 0.9 percent amid trade war uncertainty
4BANCO DE SABADELL : Spain rules banks must pay certain taxes related to mortgages
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Philippines' San Miguel halves food unit's share sale to $920 million

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.