Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market by Type, Function, End-User and Region - Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 01:16pm CEST

The "Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global cosmetic ingredients market to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The report on cosmetic ingredients market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cosmetic ingredients market over the period of 2018 to 2024.

Global Cosmetics Ingredients market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. Global Cosmetics Ingredients market is basically driven by various factors such as self-desire to look attractive and young forever, to reduce the adverse effect of pollution on the skin, societal effect on consumers, increasing consumer spending in color cosmetics etc.

Furthermore, development of innovative cosmetic products, technological advancement in cosmetics ingredients, growing trend of fusion of organic and inorganic ingredients for better result and its easy availability around consumers through multiple sales channel etc. are anticipated to further boost the market of cosmetics ingredients globally.

North America dominates the global cosmetics ingredients market during the forecasted period. In Asia-Pacific, use of color cosmetic products is expected to increase, during the forecasted period due numerous factors such as rising disposable income, increasing demand of cosmetic products among young couples, growing disposable income among middle class family, increasing economic independence among women in rural and urban areas, personal factors, functional factors and social factors.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Overview

4. Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market by Type

5. Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market by Function

6. Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market by End-User

7. Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market by Region 2016-2024

8. Companies Covered

  • The Dow Chemicals
  • AkzoNobel
  • Croda International
  • Clariant AG
  • Lonza Group
  • Solvay SA
  • Innospec Inc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Ashland Inc.
  • BASF SE (Germany)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rqgfbq/global_cosmetic?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
