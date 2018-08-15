Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market by Type, Function, End-User and Region - Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cosmetic
Ingredients Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and
Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global cosmetic ingredients market to grow with
a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
The report on cosmetic ingredients market is a comprehensive study and
presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors,
market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cosmetic ingredients
market over the period of 2018 to 2024.
Global Cosmetics Ingredients market is showing a positive trend of
development around the globe. Global Cosmetics Ingredients market is
basically driven by various factors such as self-desire to look
attractive and young forever, to reduce the adverse effect of pollution
on the skin, societal effect on consumers, increasing consumer spending
in color cosmetics etc.
Furthermore, development of innovative cosmetic products, technological
advancement in cosmetics ingredients, growing trend of fusion of organic
and inorganic ingredients for better result and its easy availability
around consumers through multiple sales channel etc. are anticipated to
further boost the market of cosmetics ingredients globally.
North America dominates the global cosmetics ingredients market during
the forecasted period. In Asia-Pacific, use of color cosmetic products
is expected to increase, during the forecasted period due numerous
factors such as rising disposable income, increasing demand of cosmetic
products among young couples, growing disposable income among middle
class family, increasing economic independence among women in rural and
urban areas, personal factors, functional factors and social factors.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market Overview
4. Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market by Type
5. Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market by Function
6. Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market by End-User
7. Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market by Region 2016-2024
8. Companies Covered
-
The Dow Chemicals
-
AkzoNobel
-
Croda International
-
Clariant AG
-
Lonza Group
-
Solvay SA
-
Innospec Inc.
-
Evonik Industries AG
-
Ashland Inc.
-
BASF SE (Germany)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rqgfbq/global_cosmetic?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005302/en/