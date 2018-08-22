Global Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries Market to 2023 - Featuring L'oreal, Unilever, Gilette, P&G, Avon, Shiseido, J&J, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries Market (2018-2023)" report
The value of the global cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market is
expected to reach a value of USD 342.96 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR
of 4.53% during 2018-2023.
One of the major reasons for the expansion of this market is the rise in
the aging population due to the declining mortality rates in the global
economy. It has led to a significant increase in the demand for
anti-aging products to prevent wrinkles, dry skin, dark spots, and other
age-related skin care issues. In a nutshell, the desire to maintain
youthful appearances gives an impetus to the market.
The population of people above 60 is rising and is expected to reach
2.10 Bn by 2050. The life expectancy of women and men are expected to
increase, leading to an increase in the demand for cosmetics and
toiletry products.
There has been a considerable shift in preference from chemical
cosmetics to natural products, thereby creating room for research and
development in the cosmetics and toiletries market. Since the organic
products ensure better health benefits, it justifies why their demand is
on the rise. Moreover, the increase in the use of personal care products
by men leads to more demand in this market.
The cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market faces stiff competition
when it comes to making a mark in the market. Therefore, consumers are
spoilt by the countless choices available in the market due to the
highly competitive nature of the market.
Also, there is a dearth of information about the key players in the
market, resulting in consumers buying fake products from alternative
mediums such as third party websites. This leads to a negative
impression about the original products.
