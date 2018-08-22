Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries Market to 2023 - Featuring L'oreal, Unilever, Gilette, P&G, Avon, Shiseido, J&J, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 10:43am CEST

The "Global Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toiletries Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The value of the global cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market is expected to reach a value of USD 342.96 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 4.53% during 2018-2023.

One of the major reasons for the expansion of this market is the rise in the aging population due to the declining mortality rates in the global economy. It has led to a significant increase in the demand for anti-aging products to prevent wrinkles, dry skin, dark spots, and other age-related skin care issues. In a nutshell, the desire to maintain youthful appearances gives an impetus to the market.

The population of people above 60 is rising and is expected to reach 2.10 Bn by 2050. The life expectancy of women and men are expected to increase, leading to an increase in the demand for cosmetics and toiletry products.

There has been a considerable shift in preference from chemical cosmetics to natural products, thereby creating room for research and development in the cosmetics and toiletries market. Since the organic products ensure better health benefits, it justifies why their demand is on the rise. Moreover, the increase in the use of personal care products by men leads to more demand in this market.

The cosmetics, perfumes and toiletries market faces stiff competition when it comes to making a mark in the market. Therefore, consumers are spoilt by the countless choices available in the market due to the highly competitive nature of the market.

Also, there is a dearth of information about the key players in the market, resulting in consumers buying fake products from alternative mediums such as third party websites. This leads to a negative impression about the original products.

Companies Featured

  • L'oreal
  • Unilever N.V.
  • Gillette
  • The Procter & Gamble Company
  • Beiersdorf
  • Shiseido
  • Avon Products Inc.
  • Kao Corp
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Kimberly & Clark Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jk4c87/global_cosmetics?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:12aPC JEWELLER : CUTS DEBT BY 10% TO Rs4,064 CRORE IN Q1
AQ
11:12aTORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma recalls 14 lots of bp drug from us
AQ
11:12aHONDA MOTOR : New amaze sales touch 30,000 units in 3 months
AQ
11:12aINTERNET NOW HAS 339.8 MILLION DOMAIN NAMES : Verisign
AQ
11:12aDILIP BUILDCON : BAGS Rs247-CRORE METRO RAIL PROJECT IN MP
AQ
11:12aLI & FUNG : Results Announcement
PU
11:12aXIWANG SPECIAL STEEL : Discloseable transaction finance lease arrangement
PU
11:12aMOBILITY NETWORK EXPANDS : Audi on demand launched in the UK
PU
11:12aAUDI : Joachim Wedler - Biography
PU
11:12aGlobal Fatty Esters Market 2016-2024 - Glyceryl Monostearate Leads the Global Fatty Esters Market
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NEX GROUP PLC : NEX : Exclusive - Britain extends lead as king of currencies despite Brexit vote
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2
4Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
5WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED : WORLEYPARSONS : Profit Jumps; Forecasts Further Earnings Improvement

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.