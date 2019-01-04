Global Cotton Ginning Machines Market 2018-2022 | Storage of Seed Cotton in Polythene Wrappings to Drive Growth | Technavio

The global cotton ginning machines market is expected to post a CAGR of
nearly 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cotton ginning machines market from 2018-2022.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the new uses of cotton
gin byproducts. After ginning of cotton, certain byproducts such as
cottonseed, linters, and burrs are leftover. These byproducts are used
for various other purposes, which help cotton gins earn additional
revenue, apart from being used as compost and hydromulch for landfilling
and cattle feed. For instance, cotton burrs are used in the preparation
of packaging materials.
This market research report on the global
cotton ginning machines market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period.
In this report, Technavio highlights the storage of seed cotton in
polythene wrappings as one of the key emerging trends in the global
cotton ginning machines market:
Global cotton ginning machines market: Storage
of seed cotton in polythene wrappings
In developing countries, seed cotton used to be stored in gunny bags,
and in some countries, it is still stored in these bags. Even though
these bags are cheap, however, they allow moisture to seep into the seed
cotton, which requires additional processes before ginning, and thus, it
reduces the quality of seed cotton. In developed countries, the use of
cotton harvesters from international vendors has enhanced the storage
conditions of cotton.
“The harvesters have an attachment, which automatically stores the
cotton into bales in cylindrical or cuboidal shapes covered with a
polythene film. Along with being helpful in convenient storage and
transportation of cotton, these attachments also prevent moisture from
seeping into the bales. The cotton gins have lesser expenditure and can
become more profitable, as the harvested cotton requires less
pre-processing before ginning,” says a senior analyst at Technavio
for research on agricultural equipment.
Global cotton ginning machines market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global cotton ginning machines
market by technology (saw ginning and roller ginning) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The saw ginning segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for over 58% of the market. This technology segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 58%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.
