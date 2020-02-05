Global Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand From the Medical and Healthcare Industries to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the courier and local delivery services market in the US, and it is poised to grow by USD 22.4 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Increasing demand from the medical and healthcare industries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, lack of supply chain visibility affecting vendor-customer relationship might hamper market growth.

Courier and local delivery services market in the US 2019-2023: Segmentation

Courier and local delivery services market in the US is segmented as below:

Delivery

Ground

Express

Deferred

Parcel

B2C

B2B

C2C

Courier and local delivery services market in the US 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our courier and local delivery services market in the US report covers the following areas:

Courier and local delivery services market in the US size

Courier and local delivery services market in the US trends

Courier and local delivery services market in the US industry analysis

This study identifies emergence of the e-locker delivery system as one of the prime reasons driving the courier and local delivery services market in the US growth during the next few years.

Courier and local delivery services market in the US 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the courier and local delivery services market, including some of the vendors such as A-1 Express, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx, United Parcel Service of America, Inc. and USA Couriers. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the courier and local delivery services market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Courier and local delivery services market in the US 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist courier and local delivery services market in the US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the courier and local delivery services market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the courier and local delivery services market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of courier and local delivery services market in the US vendors

