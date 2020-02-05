Log in
Global Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand From the Medical and Healthcare Industries to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/05/2020 | 06:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the courier and local delivery services market in the US, and it is poised to grow by USD 22.4 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005442/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global courier and local delivery services market in the US 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing demand from the medical and healthcare industries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, lack of supply chain visibility affecting vendor-customer relationship might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Courier and local delivery services market in the US 2019-2023: Segmentation

Courier and local delivery services market in the US is segmented as below:

Delivery

  • Ground
  • Express
  • Deferred

Parcel

  • B2C
  • B2B
  • C2C

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31092

Courier and local delivery services market in the US 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our courier and local delivery services market in the US report covers the following areas:

  • Courier and local delivery services market in the US size
  • Courier and local delivery services market in the US trends
  • Courier and local delivery services market in the US industry analysis

This study identifies emergence of the e-locker delivery system as one of the prime reasons driving the courier and local delivery services market in the US growth during the next few years.

Courier and local delivery services market in the US 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the courier and local delivery services market, including some of the vendors such as A-1 Express, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx, United Parcel Service of America, Inc. and USA Couriers. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the courier and local delivery services market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Courier and local delivery services market in the US 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist courier and local delivery services market in the US growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the courier and local delivery services market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the courier and local delivery services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of courier and local delivery services market in the US vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
