Global Crawler Camera System Market 2019-2023 | Growing Popularity of Submersible and Magnetic Crawler Camera Systems to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global crawler camera system market is expected to post a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The portable crawler cameras are widely adopted for pipeline inspection among various industrial, manufacturing, petrochemical, and residential applications. These cameras can reach inaccessible areas such as the interiors of water sewers, restricted pipes, large offsets, flood drains, and protruding pipe taps. Over the years, the portable crawler cameras have gained popularity as they offer faster and efficient pipeline inspections. The portable crawler camera systems are equipped with battery power pack options, which reduces the limitations of inspection due to a location's lack of power or restricted access.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of submersible and magnetic crawler camera systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global crawler camera system market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global crawler camera system market: Growing popularity of submersible and magnetic crawler camera systems

There has been a rise in demand for advanced inspection systems for underwater operations. This has increased the adoption of submersible crawler camera systems for marine applications. A few of the significant manufacturers of crawler camera systems are focusing on offering such products. For instance, Deep Trekker offers DT640 Utility Crawler that is a three-wheel submersible crawler camera system. The machine can work underwater up to 164 feet with live video streaming to the surface. The crawler system is equipped with skidless steering and zero turning radius, allowing the device to maneuver in tight areas and harsh surfaces. The need for efficient crawler camera systems for inspection in industrial applications, such as on top of nuclear reactor vessels, is also rising. Therefore, the availability of such products is likely to increase the demand for crawler camera systems.

“Apart from the growing popularity of submersible and magnetic crawler camera systems, the rise in the need for periodic maintenance and assessments of pipelines and sewers, and the technological advances in crawler camera systems are some other major aspects that are expected to boost the growth of the global market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global crawler camera system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global crawler camera system market by end-user (municipal and residential and industrial) and geographical regions (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 29%, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, South America respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

